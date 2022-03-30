Genoa – Gianluca Vidal after a few days of silence he spoke again, taking stock of the sale of the Sampdoria. All’Ansa reported that, “at the moment there are three subjects, all foreigners, who are examining the data inserted in the data room. These are serious and important realities, for which we have ascertained significant financial resources and therefore a guarantee “.

Vidal, a professional chosen by Massimo Ferrero to entrust him with the control and management of the Rosan trust where Sampdoria is located, then told Ansa: “This is an important step which will then be followed by the fundamental one relating to price negotiation: my hope is that the final offer will arrive by the summer but clearly we will have to see the counterpart and understand if these deadlines can be respected “.

However, the situation and the horizons are not yet defined, but they are in constant evolution as he clarified: “In the last few days, the expression of interest from a person who operates in Europe and is already linked to the world of football has also arrived. Without a doubt there is great interest in Sampdoria, in recent months we have had constant requests for information: with all of them the priority has been to verify the real identity of each interested party and the origin of their financial resources. Now we are discussing with three or four other subjects and I believe that we can also reach the due diligence with them: at the moment there is a slight delay with these realities, inevitably due to the war in Ukraine ”.

