Croatia (Reuters)

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida has retired from international football after a 14-year career, the Croatian Football Federation said.

Vida, 35, made his international debut in May 2010 and has played 105 matches for Croatia in total.

He was part of the Croatian squad that reached the 2018 World Cup final, and also finished third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“It is a great honour to wear the most beautiful shirt in the world once in my career, and when you wear it in 105 matches and participate in seven major competitions, you will be grateful for this honour,” Vida said in a statement.

Vida, a former Bayer Leverkusen and Besiktas player, currently plays for Greek club AEK Athens.