A goal by the Croatian defender Domagoj Vida provided this Thursday on the fourteenth day the victory against Ankaragucu of Besiktas (0-1), who is running as a contender for the leadership of the Turkish League, held by Alanyaspor.

The goal of the international for Croatia, who brought a ball received from the Algerian Rachid Ghezzal into the net, arrived at game time.

Sergen Yalcin’s team, which still has a pending match, is one point behind Galatasaray and Fenerbahce and two behind first place.

Sivasspor reaffirmed their improvement with the victory achieved against Genclerbirligi (3-1) with goals from Ivorian Max Alain Gradel, Hakan Arslan and Malian Mustapha Yatabare. In added time Arda Kizildag scored the visitor’s goal of honor.

Spanish Jorge Félix, who started on the bench, played the final stretch after replacing Moroccan Faycal Fajr.

Further, Konyaspor was once again triumphant after beating Kayserispor in the field, which accused the expulsion of English Aaron Lennon at game time (1-2).

At that time, the locals were winning by a penalty converted by Brazilian Pedro Henrique but at the end of the clash, Konyaspor, who accumulated two defeats in a row, turned the situation around.

Ugur Demirok drew from a penalty in 89, and in added time Serbian Marko Jevtovic gave victory to Konyaspor.

Finally, goals from Austrian Yasin Pehlivan and Czech Milan Skoda provided Rizespor with three points against Antalyaspor (2-1), who cut thanks to the German veteran Lukas Podolski, but could not avoid the defeat and approach the relegation places.