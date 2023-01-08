FC Barcelona ended up taking the victory in a very tight game in which, being completely honest, Atlético de Madrid came to be superior to the whole of the city of Barcelona in many sections of the clash.
The game began with an overwhelming Barça team that enjoyed many occasions in the first 20 minutes. So much so that before the half hour of play was over, they took the lead thanks to a goal from Ousmane Dembélé, in which the participation of Pedri and Gavi, the fashionable couple, was essential.
From the 30th minute into the game, the rojiblancos took control of the game and the chances, but an anthological Ronald Araújo and a spectacular Marc André ter Stegen allowed Xavi Hernández’s men to reach the break with the score in favor.
The electronic player did not move throughout the second half, but to highlight an excessively clear occasion, it is necessary to mention the one Antoine Griezmann had in the 94th minute. Marcos Llorente chipped the ball over the culé defense, Ángel Correa controlled and left a Perfect back pass for the Frenchman to finish off at will.
That was the intention of Antoine who did not expect the presence of Ronald Araújo under the sticks, and once again, the Uruguayan saved Barça from a disaster in the last moments.
This victory has clear names and surnames, but above all it is a choral victory, one of those triumphs that years ago would have escaped in the last minutes, or even given the multiple occasions of the mattress team, would have resulted in a bitter defeat that would have left the team heavily criticized for their lack of attitude. It has not been the case. This Barça has “balls”.
#Victory #worked #Barça #Atlético #Madrid #team #mud
Leave a Reply