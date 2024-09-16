Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al Nasr was crowned champion of the “Federation Cup” for table tennis, as the first title of the new season 2024-2025, by defeating Sharjah 3-2, in the final, which brought the two teams together at Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Hall at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Al Mamzar, in a scenario repeated for the third season in a row.

Al-Ameed retained the Federation Cup title for the third consecutive season against the same competitor, “Al-Malik”, after an exciting match in which “Al-Azraq” won the upper hand in the “Juniors” and “Men” categories, while “Al-Malik” excelled in the “Youth and Cubs” categories, before Al-Nasr clinched the title thanks to a win in the decisive “Doubles” category match.

The Blues won the title during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, at the expense of the King 3-1 and 3-2 respectively, before adding the third at the start of the current 2024-2024 season, which witnessed the participation of 5 clubs in the tournament, including, in addition to Al-Nasr and Sharjah, Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Wasl, and the RSA Academy.

The ceremony of crowning the “Dean” with the Federation Cup and gold medals was attended by Hassan Al Zarouni, Secretary General of the Table Tennis Federation, and Abdulrahman Al Menhali, Financial Director, while Sharjah players won the silver medals.

On the sidelines of the “Federation Cup” final, the Table Tennis Federation honored the stars of last season 2023-2024, after Jassim Linjawi “Al Wasl” won the award for the best player in the men’s category, and the Sharjah duo Ahmed and Mohammed Saeed Al-Musaibi won the awards for the best player in the youth and cubs categories, while Ali Al-Hawai “Al-Nasr” won the award for the best player in the juniors category, and the Chinese coach of the Dean, Shan Qi, won the award for the best coach, and “Al-Azraq” won the shield of general excellence.

The table tennis season continues, with the Cubs League competitions starting on September 28, and the Junior Youth League on October 3 and 5, while the Men’s League competitions start on October 25, and the Singles and Doubles Championships on January 10, while the curtain falls on the season with the “Most Expensive Championship” competitions on May 13, 2025.