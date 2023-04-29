(AFP)

Al-Nasr regained its winning streak after three matches, after its great victory over its guest Al-Raed 4-0, at Park Stadium in Riyadh, at the end of the twenty-fourth round of the Saudi Football League.

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo (4), Abdul Rahman Gharib (55), Muhammad Maran (90), and Abdul Majeed Al-Salihim (94) took turns recording the victory quartet.

Al-Nasr raised its score to 56 points in second place, while Al-Raed remained on its previous score of 26 points in eleventh place.

Only three minutes had passed since the start of the first half, until victory took precedence, when Ronaldo followed a cross with his head to the left of Romanian goalkeeper Silvio Long.

And from a coordinated attack in the second half, Al-Nasr strengthened its lead with a second goal, when Gharib received a ball inside the area, after which he passed the defender and played it strong inside the goal.

Al-Nasr added a third goal when the “substitute” received a cross ball, which he played powerfully into the goal, and in the calculated time instead of lost time, the victory deepened the difference, when Al-Salihim launched a ball from the depth and played it “take and give” with the Uzbek Masharipov, before sending it strong into the left scissors. For Ranger Long.