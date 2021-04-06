Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr club players donated the shield of the general volleyball league to men, to the spirit of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, after “the Brigadier” was crowned champion of the competition by beating his host Bani Yas 2/3, in the second leg in the final of the tournament, after the “Brigadier” was decided The first leg at home with the same result, to be deservedly crowned the title after an exceptional match, which witnessed the height of excitement and the height of enthusiasm from the players of the two teams. Abdul-Raziq Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Sports Games, gifted the volleyball tournament to the spirit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and said: We wish to present him the trophy as a gift for his great support and sponsorship in particular for the hall games and all martyr games, and the team entered the final roles in the competition, He was determined to win the league shield, absent from the club since the 2012/2013 season, in order to dedicate it to the leader of the Nasrallah march. ”Al-Hashemi thanked the club’s board of directors, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, and his deputy, Ahmed Khoury, for the amount of support, follow-up and great interest in all games. He also thanked all the members of the first volleyball team in the club, the champions of the league, and those in charge of it for the great efforts made during the past two years, which contributed to the brilliance of the team and its access to the coronation podiums with distinction and merit. Sports, that the team deserved to win because it is currently the best, thanks to its distinguished group of good players and a technical and administrative apparatus at the highest level, indicating that the club’s games are currently in the stage of reaping fruits after Years of construction spanned more than 5 previous years, interspersed with a lot of work and building a broad base for players of the age stages. The Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Sports Games considered that winning the league championship after years of absence will make the team and those in charge of it more eager to strive for the title of the President’s Cup, and he is able to achieve this hope, due to its distinctive elements and a technical apparatus at a high level of competence . Ali Ibrahim, the supervisor of the volleyball team, said: We waited for years for this day when the Victory Volleyball team occupied their natural place, at the head of the volleyball pyramid at the state level, and we needed the league championship to restore the glories of the Blue Castle. Adnan Ibrahim, the team leader, confirmed that the big and important role of the general supervisor of the game, Mansour Al Falasi, was important in reaching the team’s distinction, as he was always present next to and behind the team and facilitated his task in achieving victory in the league competition, and winning increased the enthusiasm of my fellow players. And made them more determined to achieve the double this season, by deciding the President’s Cup, which is considered one of the most important and most precious titles dear to all athletes.