From: Florian Naumann

Theoretically possible, but difficult: Latvia’s former Foreign Minister Sandra Kalniete sees options for ending the war in Ukraine – but also dangers.

Strasbourg – Bloodshed, destruction, flight and inflation: For almost two and a half years, Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine War Suffering. Is an early end conceivable? Former Latvian Foreign Minister Sandra Kalniete thinks this is possible – at least in a theoretical “ideal scenario”. The conservative MEP sees the EU but at the same time facing a decisive decision. And in many respects in danger, as IPPEN.MEDIA explained.

“We could end the Ukraine war in 2025”: Latvian ex-foreign minister calls for “Victory Plan”

What is urgently needed is a “real, systematic plan for Ukraine’s victory,” said the experienced diplomat in a conversation on the sidelines of the first sessions of the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. There is a model for this: “In World War II, the USA drew up a ‘Victory Plan’, worked out down to the smallest detail: what military equipment and personnel is needed to defeat Nazi Germany,” said Kalniete: “We should proceed in exactly the same way” – even though the context and military technologies are different than back then.

So far, military and humanitarian aid has depended on the will of the member states – which in turn is determined by political moods and changes of government. This has led to some dramatic problems: at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, there were no longer enough resources to support Ukraine. In the future, it must be clear which country is doing what, demanded Kalniete.

Financial resources are also needed for this – but not only from new EU funds or frozen Russian funds. “If other, larger countries like Germany or France, like the Baltic states, make a fixed share of their gross domestic product available, we could end the war in 2025,” stressed Kalniete. “But I’m talking about an ideal scenario. As an experienced politician, I don’t think we can do it.”

Russia as a threat on Telegram and Tiktok: Putin has “useful agents” in the EU too

The former diplomat – Kalniete was, among other things, ambassador to the United Nations and to France – urged the EU states to hurry up. The step towards a common, clearly planned approach is particularly important because a “political milestone” is near: the US electionPreparing for a US withdrawal from aid to Ukraine is an “enormous task for which we are not yet prepared, not in the slightest.” Although armaments are increasing, they will probably take at least five years.

At the same time, the war is having an impact on politics in EU countries; for example in France, where Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement recently grabbed a parliamentary majority. Russia is doing its part. Disinformation is “only the visible part of the iceberg,” explained Kalniete, who sat on the special committee “on foreign influence on all democratic processes in the European Union” in 2022 and 2023.

“We have heard from more than 150 world-class experts and – without claiming to have sufficient knowledge – we know that we are dramatically unprepared,” she warned. China and Iran also exert influence. “The most dangerous thing is Russia’s very sophisticated access to Telegram, to TikTok,” Kalniete explained. “Agents who were caught in the Baltic states were probably recruited there, at very low cost.”

Their task is to spread “a feeling of insecurity and instability”. Wladimir Putin and his Russia also used radical left and right as “useful agents” – or “all those who want to displace the democratic center and stability”. This happens “either for payment or simply through attitudes that are useful for Russia.” (fn)