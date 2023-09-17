To know

“Families are the compass that guide us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally fail” (Brad Henry). The care given to the family will never be enough.

Faced with material and spiritual poverty, or the problem of demographic winter, Pope Francis proposes the family itself as an antidote.

Because furthermore, the Christian family, founded on love, is attentive to what happens outside the home, and seeks to be welcoming and supportive, never indifferent, the Pope emphasized.

2) To think

He Pope Francisco referred to a Polish family that was beatifiedall of it, a few days ago: His parents José and Victoria Ulma, along with their seven children. It is the first time that an entire family has been beatified.

The Ulma They were an ordinary family with strong Christian values. The entire family was exterminated by the Nazis in 1944. Their crime was giving shelter to eight persecuted Jews in their home. They are considered martyrs for their brave decision. The family overcame hatred and violence with love and prayer. He Pope Francisco He wants this family to be a role model in serving those in need.

In the book “They also killed the children”, the Italian journalist Manuela Tulli tells the story of the Ulma family, defenders of life. Her mother, Vittoria, was pregnant with her seventh child, she gave birth in the midst of martyrdom. It is a hope for mothers who have lost a child: to know that there is a blessed baby in heaven.

3) To live

“Be bright and happy homes,” he invited Saint Josemaría to the marriages. It is a joy that comes from feeling grateful for being family, although it does not mean that everything is going well, that there are no problems… Thanking God first, and then our ancestors; but also for having children and grandchildren.

Pope Francis indicated that the family is called to be a factor of fraternity and social friendship, open to the world. Prayer and dialogue between spouses and with their children cannot be missing in the family.