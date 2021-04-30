D.he EuroLeague fairy tale by Bayern Munich’s basketball players continues after an impressive race to catch up. Head coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team also won the second home game of the quarter-final series against Armani Milan on Friday evening after a thriller in the final phase with 85:82 (40:50) and equaled in the “best-of-five” series after 0 : 2 deficit to 2: 2.

“It was an incredible game, we never gave up. We’re ready, we’re hungry, ”said Bayern’s Vladimir Lucic, who turned 80:82 into victory with five points in the last 23 seconds, at MagentaSport. National player Paul Zipser said: “That just suits us. We were behind in the series, we were behind today, and then we just played. It is time to get the first win in Milan. “

On Tuesday there will be a showdown in Italy for entry into the Final Four tournament in Cologne (May 28th to 30th). For Bayern, who are the first German team to take part in the play-offs of the European premier class, Wade Baldwin convinced with 18 points and Zipser (16) as the best thrower. At Milan, the former Bavarian Malcolm Delaney stood out with 28 points.

In the Audi Dome, where the Munich team prevented the quick end with a 85:79 on Wednesday, an intense and balanced duel developed right from the start. The experienced Italians became more and more accurate, however, and gained a seemingly comfortable lead in the second quarter with a 13-2 run. Especially against the dazzling Delaney, the Munich had no recipe. While the 32-year-old barely missed a throw, Bayern struggled with their quota from the triple line.

Driven by Trinchieri, the hosts fought sacrificially for their last chance in the second round. Zipser in particular kept hopes alive with two worth seeing dunks and important three-pointers. In a hectic final phase, Bayern turned the game around and took the lead again three minutes before the end thanks to the nervous Lucic.