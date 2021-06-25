For Emiliano Marsili, boxer from Civitavecchia, the satisfaction is double because he won the Ibo Mediterraneo title in light weight in front of his people. Accompanied by the notes of the song Molo 4 by Federico Zampaglione of the Tiromancino, Marsili enters the square to reach the square. Italian Marsili (40-0-1) is left-handed guard, Jamoye (33-9-1) is normal guard. From the beginning Marsili showed off a very mobile boxing by delivering precise hits to the target, unlike the opponent Jamoye who perhaps never managed to express his boxing.

The key

–

For all ten rounds, Marsili dominated the Belgian thanks to the constant right jab necessary also for April the way to the other shots. Different tactics of the two boxers: not a wasted blow by Marsili, with direct hits in series. The Belgian, on the other hand, sought the single coup without ever succeeding. Marsili’s constant work begins. In the second round, following two right jabs to make his way, Marsili delivers a precise straight left. In the next round, Marsili takes Jamoye to the ropes, who suffers a series of blows. The Belgian overcomes the difficult moment and tries to reply with direct to the face. In the fourth round, the Italian, with the right jab followed by the left one, made the Belgian retreat and then, in closing, land a precise left hook to the face. In the fifth round Jamoye tries to have his say but loads the right hook too much and Marsili dodges it with ease.