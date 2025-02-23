The German basketball players have removed the very last doubts and solved the European Championship ticket as a group winner. In the final qualification game, the team of national coach àlex Mumbrú in Bamberg won after a shaky final phase 94:85 (62:35) against Bulgaria, the Spaniard has thus fulfilled his first mission with the world champion. For the successor to Gordon Herbert at the Eurobasket in Latvia, Finland, Poland and Cyprus (August 27th to September 14th), the next medal after EM bronze 2022 and World Cup gold 2023 is the goal.

“In the second half we no longer had the rhythm from the first,” said Mumbrú in magenta. With a view to the highlight of the year EM, there are still “open places” in the squad. Johannes Thiemann was satisfied: “You saw that there was a learning curve. Basically we are on the right track, we understand the system better and better. Something grows together again. “

The selection of the German was already before the final game Basketball Federation (DBB) was practically through the clear success last Thursday against host Montenegro in Podgorica (95:76) – even a defeat with up to 68 points would have been enough. The victory over the Bulgarians in front of 5,600 spectators in the sold -out Brose Arena was the fourth in the sixth qualification game, Mumbrú was responsible from the third encounter.

Six days after moving to AS Monaco, long-time NBA professional Daniel Theis made his debut in the current EM qualification, in Podgorica the “Big Man” was still missing. Theis came to twelve points in his former home Bamberg, the top scorer of the German team was Andreas Obst (14). Pawlin Ivanow scored 17 points for the Bulgarians, who had to compete without their top player Aleksandar Vezenkov (Olympiacos Piraeus) and Cody Miller-Mcintyre (Red Star Belgrade). Vezenkov and Miller-Mcintyre had not received any approval from their clubs. The group draw for the 42nd Casketball European Championship will take place on March 27th in the Latvian capital Riga.