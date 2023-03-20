In a surprising performance, the Citizens’ and Rural Producers’ Movement (BBB, in Dutch) party, linked to the large protests carried out last year against the Dutch government’s plan to reduce nitrogen emissions, was the big winner in the provincial elections of the country, held on Wednesday (15).

According to projections and partial figures from the poll (the final result will be announced throughout the week), the BBB was the most voted party in all 12 Dutch provinces, which will also make it the party with the most seats in the Senate: in the Netherlands , the 75 senators are elected by members of the provincial chambers, which this year will take place at the end of May.

Created four years ago, the BBB, which had no seats in the Senate before this election, must secure at least 16 seats in the house. The ruling coalition, made up of four parties, is expected to lose about a quarter of the 32 seats it currently has.

Last year, farmers staged massive protests after Prime Minister Mark Rutte ruled that Dutch provincial governments must draw up by 1 July 2023 strategies to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and ammonia by 50% by 2030, by through cuts that can reach 70% in areas close to habitats of endangered species.

It is estimated that, in order to achieve these goals, it would be necessary to reduce the number of livestock by 30%. One of the measures considered is the expropriation of farms with large numbers of animals. Dutch rural producers claim that this emission reduction plan could make the future of the sector in the country unfeasible.

Simon Otjes, assistant professor of Dutch politics at the University of Leiden, told the Politico website that the BBB will not have the power alone to stop these measures, but it will be able to make alliances and will seek to “delay, postpone and overshadow” the plans of Rutte’s coalition in the chambers. provincial.

“Provincial governments are the ones who will implement these policies: they are the ones who will decide, for example, which properties will be closed”, he explained.

Caroline van der Plas, leader of the BBB and the only member of the party to occupy a seat in the House of Representatives, the other house of the Dutch Parliament, declared that the legend and rural producers are willing to collaborate with the reduction of emissions, but that this it cannot be done on terms determined by the national government.

“Everyone in Holland is concerned about nature, including rural producers,” said Plas, for whom the BBB’s victory in last week’s election is proof that the population wants the sector to be heard more in these debates. “They [governo] they could no longer ignore us. But now, they definitely can’t,” she celebrated.

“Unequivocal voter notice”

Sarah de Lange, professor of politics at the University of Amsterdam, told the Financial Times that the BBB’s victory reflects the dissatisfaction of “forgotten” communities in general in the Netherlands.

“They performed well in peripheral regions of the country that feel neglected by The Hague [sede do governo holandês]. They are forgotten places, where public services, hospitals, schools are in decline”, he highlighted.

On Friday (17), Mark Rutte himself suggested that he may review his plan to reduce nitrogen emissions, saying that the results of the provincial elections will play “a significant role” in future government decisions on this and other matters.

The prime minister called the BBB’s victory and the loss of seats for the ruling coalition in the Senate an “unequivocal voter warning” and “a cry to The Hague that we must understand”. “As a cabinet, you gradually shape the policies [públicas]taking into account this type of societal warning,” said Rutte.