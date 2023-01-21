Nordic Darts MastersMichael van Gerwen has won his first game since the lost World Cup final against Michael Smith. At the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen he defeated the Swede Andreas Harrysson. It became 6-3 for the Dutchman.

Van Gerwen missed the Bahrain Darts Masters, won by Michael Smith, and celebrated his holiday in Curaçao. So in Copenhagen also started for Mighty Mike the new darts year. At the Nordic Darts Masters, eight top players played against eight players from Northern Europe and the Baltic States in the first round. Where all Asian players were eliminated in the first round in Bahrain, the same applied to the Northern European players in Copenhagen.

An average of 90.96 was enough for Van Gerwen to beat the Swede. Peter Wright is now waiting in the next round.

Holidays

,,This was the worst preparation I've ever had for a match', said Van Gerwen after his match at Online Darts. The player from Brabant has just returned from a holiday in Curaçao. ,,I wanted to play here and the PDC also wanted I was here. Then you have to make sure it all fits and I had just enough time to get here. It took me about sixteen hours because I also had to wait at Schiphol. But I shouldn't complain. If I don't want to play, I have to withdraw, but I do want to play."



“It was a wonderful holiday,” says Van Gerwen when asked. “My children and my wife loved it, so what more could you want. Others have not taken a holiday and I think they will regret it. It will be so busy at the end of April beginning of May For me it was time for some time with my family you have to find a good balance I’m going on holiday in January I missed the tournament in Bahrain it’s a pity but that so be it.”

Darts calendar 2023

Other results

Van Gerwen played in the last game of the evening. There were no surprises in the other games either. All players who were invited on behalf of Northern Europe and the Baltic States were eliminated by the favourites. World champion Michael Smith wiped the floor with Darius Labanauskas (6-0) from Lithuania and Gerwyn Price also did not give his Danish opponent Benjamin Drue Reus a single leg (6-0). See also Omikron around the world: France is tightening corona measures again Luke Humphries (6-1 against the Finn Marko Kantele), Peter Wright (6-5 against the Swede Dennis Nilsson), Dimitri Van den Bergh (6-2 against the Latvian Madars Razma), Jonny Clayton (6-3 against the Swede Daniel Larsson) and Rob Cross (6-1 against the Dane Vladimir Andersen) were not surprised either.

Program

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place tomorrow. This is the program: Michael Smith – Luke Humphries

Peter Wright – Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price – Dimitri Van den Bergh

Rob Cross – Jonny Clayton





