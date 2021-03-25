D.he first signal was given by the Germans just before kick-off. When they took off their jackets after the hymns, black shirts appeared, each with a large letter printed in white. “Human Rights” resulted in the overall view of the eleven players and letters – human rights. That was definitely meant as a message to Qatar, controversial World Cup host next year, and was obvious in view of a similar action by the Norwegians the day before.

It was a sharp, contoured image that the national soccer team had not been able to provide for a long time on such a thing. And then Joachim Löw’s men, all dressed in black, were in a hurry, also doing something about the sporting crisis of meaning of the past few months. It took them less than seven minutes to get the ball into the Icelandic net twice, with shots from Leon Goretzka (3rd minute) and Kai Havertz (7th).

When Ilkay Gündogan (56th) did what he recently did so well in the Premier League after the break, the selection of the German Football Association (DFB) was sure to secure the first three points in the World Cup qualification. “For the most part, I’m satisfied. We started with a lively and dynamic start. We wanted to set an example right away. The team entered the game with the right attitude. That’s why the victory was overall sovereign. We allowed few scoring chances, “said Löw, who was not entirely satisfied:” In the second half we played too many passes backwards, missed some moments, triggered momentum, picked up speed. “

The virus in the bladder

Even if the Icelanders were not a serious test: It was a performance that could be seen in view of the long history: It was the first game since the 6-0 draw against Spain in November – but also in light of the events of the day. Under normal circumstances, the fact that a soccer game is taking place is seldom newsworthy. But this Thursday was different.

The news of the positive corona test at Jonas Hofmann and the question of what would result from it pushed everything else into the background. The virus has now also sneaked into the national team’s bladder, and even if the logs for such cases were processed at the DFB and the authorities, it was an eventful day that was “characterized by excitement and great uncertainty”, as DFB director Oliver Bierhoff reported. After all, the concept worked so that the ball could roll.

Marcel Halstenberg, who also had to go into quarantine as a contact person, would have been a candidate for the starting eleven in the evening. But even without him and the injured Toni Kroos, Niklas Süle and Robin Gosens, the German team took a decisive first step towards Qatar, and it was also a good start to Löw’s farewell round as national coach, which was successful at the European Championships this summer should end.



The national coach relied on a Bayern block, which included captain Manuel Neuer, Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané. However, the two attackers did not get Timo Werner as third in their league, as expected, instead Havertz received a starting eleven mandate. The departure of Kroos had left a space in midfield anyway, so that the centerpiece with Kimmich, Goretzka and Gündogan came naturally.

The day before the game, Löw had reported thought games as to whether Kimmich might be more valuable as a right defender for the European Championship, but on Thursday the Munich-based man made sound arguments for his favored place in the center. In front of both early gates, it was the Munich man who gave the decisive impulse, once with a soulful lob into the room, once with sharpness in depth, and because Gnabry and Sané, who were well served by him, each had an eye for even better positioned colleagues , the line of fire was clear for Goretzka and Havertz.

The German game in the early stages was overwhelmingly dominant, but it also had lust and sharpness. Acoustically, the lively impression was accompanied by the command tone that Löw had wanted, Rüdiger and Can took over in the back four, Goretzka in midfield. All in all, that made an impression, even on the Icelanders, who for their part no longer even emitted the distant echo of a “Who!” Because Löw’s team also participated collectively in the defensive work – Sané and Havertz also used the turbo on the way back – there was almost no room for the Icelanders for their counter-attack.

After the break, the Icelanders went to work, which led to one or the other stressful moment for the Germans. But before anything happened, Gündogan ensured clear conditions with his precise shot. A shot in the post by Gnabry (71st) and the debut of 18-year-old Jamal Musiala were the last highlights on this special day.

“It played into our cards that we scored two goals early on. What has been missing in the last few games and what we have firmly set ourselves, that you can see it on the pitch today, that we bring this passion to the field, to play for our country. That there are eleven guys on the pitch who are really up for it, ”said goal scorer Goretzka afterwards about the game. And Gündogan emphasized: “In principle, we should have a yardstick for ourselves, and we have come into play accordingly.”