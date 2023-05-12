They are six hours of tran tran through the wild and desolate Abruzzo that only the very deranged can endure without nodding. They melt the fantasy and the desire of the fan, who can contemplate indifferently the battle that does not come –the Gran Sasso plateau, a great false flat road, a moor without a tree, and a great final slope, three kilometers at 13%, it is also stage, a desert of the tartars of film–, but they constitute a challenge for the imagination of the commentators, who first define it as a war of attrition –218 kilometers at an average of 35, a flight from the zero meter of three little boys that quickly reaches 12 minutes, a squad of favorites that doesn’t lose weight, and not even the big ass, the heavy rollers hang despite ports, mountains, cold, slopes of the Big Horn, the summit, streaked with white, final road open between walls of ice–, and , as the glanders progresses and their hopelessness and incomprehension increase, it successively becomes the stage of waiting, the stage of patience, the stage of indifference, the stage of disdain, the stage of fear.

For Davide Bais, a specialist in escapes without hope, it’s the big day. The victory of intelligence. The Rovereto cyclist, along with Trento, is accompanied by Simone Petilli and Karel Vacek, two who, like him, have not won anything in their lives and do not even believe that they can fight for the victory of a great stage of the Giro, at more than 2,000 meters altitude, where the name of Marco Pantani is engraved on all the walls. Vacek, a Czech who at the age of 22 already speaks of the past, of his junior days in which he won races against Remco Evenepoel and everything, is content to notice on his tongue the taste of the adrenaline of the fight, Simone Petilli, the best climber of the three, he lets himself be carried away by craving, he wastes, he attacks, he stops, he dries up. Bais, who goes out on an adventure every day, often hand in hand with his older brother, Mattia, his teacher, who last year won the breakaway GP, 617 kilometers in the entire Giro, gets stuck wheel and wait. When the time comes, he wins. Victory justifies every empty day.

For Remco Evenepoel, world champion, the Gran Sasso is an acceleration of 300 meters, a hill sprint for fourth place, and Roglic fifth. For the Giro, one more day. The strongest cyclist does not test anyone. Nobody tests him. He does not want. Attacking means dressing in pink again, a color that still suits Andreas Leknessund, the lover of the polar circle, from Tromso, high above Norway, where the Hurtigruten makes one of its first stopovers, and his team, the DSM, who, devout, takes the lead throughout the stage, swallows the wind, spends himself so that everyone is comfortable at his wheel. On Sunday, Evenepoel has a very flat 35-kilometer time trial to get back to the top, they talk about two more minutes of advantage, and from there, work on a Control Turn.

Others, say the wise, wisely fear. They are afraid to attack, lest Evenepoel respond. Are waiting. Roglic, Tao, Almeida, talk about the third week. And on top of that the wind blows from the face, and not even the Merino sheep graze in the meadows of the heights. There is no great novel, not even the best, without chapters that make you want to stop reading them. There is no Giro without days like this.

