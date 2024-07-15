Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Victory team delegation will be completed in the Italian city of Palermo on Wednesday, in preparation for the Palermo Grand Prix for powerboats (the second round of the 2024 World Championship), which will start on Friday and continue until next Sunday.

The “Masters of the Seas” compass is heading to Italy in a new station, where the Dubai International Marine Sports Club delegation is headed by Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al Falahi, member of the club’s board of directors and executive director. The delegation includes Khalid Khamis bin Dasmal, member of the board of directors, Ahmed Ali Al Sumaiti, Director of the Victory Department, and the racers Salem Al Adidi and Issa Al Ali, captains of the Victory 7 boat, in addition to members of the technical crew.

The UAE sports ambassadors in the Victory team are looking forward to continuing their brilliance and strengthening the team’s position at the top of the overall championship standings after the Victory 7 boat’s captains, Salem Al-Adidi and Issa Al-Ali, succeeded in reaching the top of the standings with 65 points, just 4 points ahead of the closest pursuers.

The international duo, Salem Al-Adidi and Issa Al-Ali, are looking forward to repeating their great achievement with the Victory team in 2017, and to restore the major world title to the coffers of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, which it achieved 5 times in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.