The Democratic Party of US President Joe Biden will once again have a majority in the Senate, the upper house of the country’s legislature, despite the fact that the forecasts initially gave the majority to the Republicans. The final results for the House of Representatives, where the conservatives are in the lead, are not yet known.

It is already a reality. The Democratic Party managed to maintain control of the Senate in the United States thanks to the narrow victory of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto against her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt in the state of Nevada.

The Liberals add 50 seats in this legislative body against 49 Republicans, waiting for the results of the state of Georgia to be decided on December 6 in a second round. However, even if Republicans win the Georgia seat, Vice President Kamala Harris’s vote would tip the scales toward the Democratic side.

“The American people rejected extremist and anti-democratic Republicans,” celebrated Chuck Schumer, Democratic majority leader in the Senate. “Our candidates really understand how to do things,” he added at a news conference minutes after the result was announced.

Democrats will have a majority again in the Senate! This election is a victory and vindication for Democrats, our agenda and our accomplishments, and for America and the American people. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 13, 2022



In one of his answers to the journalists, he reiterated his commitment to the defense of the right to abortion and the regulation of firearms, two of the axes of debate in these elections. For the Democrat, his victory in the Senate is a “vindication” of his “political agenda” and his “achievements.”

The count in the state of Nevada advanced slowly until the final result of 48.7% for Cortez Masto against 48.2% for Laxalt, a minimal advantage that, however, was enough to confirm the blue victory with 97%. of the votes counted.

The vote by mail, which could be received until this Saturday, one of the reasons why the count was extended, ended up favoring the Democratic candidate, reversing the initial victory that was projected for the Republican Laxalt.

Who is Catherine Cortez Masto?

Catherine Cortez served as state attorney general and made history in 2016 by being the first Latina elected to the Senate. In her service record you can find the fight against sex trafficking.

It also focused on wellness for seniors and helping families in the midst of a housing crisis. In this sense he created a group against mortgage fraud. In the Senate he acts in several committees, such as Finance, Housing, Urban Affairs, Forests, among others.

For his part, Republican Adam Laxalt, now defeated, is a lawyer and veteran of the war in Iraq. Between the years 2015 and 2019 he also served as attorney general of Nevada.

News in development…