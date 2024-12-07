He Insolac Box 87 takes a cardiac victory at the home of the City of Huelva. Eloy Ramírez’s boys knew how to compete and weather the local storm to add another victory, the second in a row, and look with optimism to the near future, which is mentioned before Rioverde Clavijo next Wednesday at the San Pablo Industrial Estate.

Very intense start from the Sevillian team, who with two baskets of Latorre and Djedovic found the first advantage of the game, although after three minutes Mays Jr. responded with a triple to reduce the difference (3-4). Ciudad de Huelva raised the physical stakes, and a 9-0 run spurred by the good work of Mays Jr. and de Niang put the Huelva team ahead on the scoreboard in the middle of the period (9-4), which forced Eloy Ramirez to cut with a timeout.

Ken Baoko hung on the rim to reduce the gap, but Ortiz responded with a triple that put the clashing team six ahead (12-6). Ken Baoko He continued to be the offensive lung of the cajista team, which, with two consecutive scores, compressed the game with two minutes left in the quarter (14-10). The Congolese power forward continued to dominate Huelva’s airspaceand went to ten points in the first period despite the fact that the team was six points behind the home team (20-14).

A two plus one Bilalovic and the unrepentant contribution of Ken Baoko under the boards equalized the contest at the end of the second period (20-20). Ken Baoko joined the party a Serrano incisorwho, with an additional basket, put the tables again three minutes into the quarter (25-25). Serrano and Ken Baoko’s points fell out of their hands against a Huelva team that only found answers with mid-distance shots from Mays Jr.. (27-32).









Sevillian advantage at rest

Despite a great triple by Ortiz, Franch assumed command of operations and with two baskets of pure quality, he stretched the score to within seven with two minutes left before halftime (30-37). Income that was not reduced too much at the break (35-41). Bilalovic returned from the locker room with his aim sharpened and two of his triples countered the one scored by Mays Jr. and four minutes into the second half, the Sevillian team led by seven (42-49). But the good work of Mays Jr., who, with two incredible goals out of three, tied the game and even put the team ahead. City of Huelva after many minutes (56-54) in a quarter that closed with a basket from Franch that Treviño replied in the final stretch (58-56).

Niang was the most active for the locals at the end of the final period and with two additional baskets he gave his team air, against an Insolac Caja 87 that was entrusted to Maura’s long shots (67-64). With Maura himself as the handler and the quality of Franch, Eloy Rodríguez’s team did not disconnect from the game when Huelva pressed harder and with three minutes left, a triple corner by the captain Djedovic returned the lead to the green-red team (72-73).

City of Huelva (20+15+23+19): Mays Jr. (21), Rafa García (7), Treviño (6), Niang (10) and Manu Vázquez (9) -starting quintet-; Ortiz (19), Diené (5), Fernández and Pape Sow.

Insolac Caja 87 (14+27+15+23): Franch (13), Herrera (5), Bilalovic (9), Djedovic (11) and Latorre (6) -starting quintet-; Ken Baoko (19), Rafa Santos, Maura (6), Serrano (10).

Referees: García Parejo and Castillo Morales. They eliminated Manu Vázquez (m. 40) and Treviño (m. 40) due to five fouls by the home team.

Diené and Niang insisted on spoiling the party for the composer team, who responded with a stellar Djedovicwho with a triple at the possession horn cemented a scoreless victory that was consolidated from the 4.25 line and with a final defense of great gallantry. Second consecutive victory for an Insolac Caja 87 who looks optimistically at his next match at the San Pablo Sports Palace, on Wednesday against Rioverde Clavijo (8 p.m.).