LLast minute madness and goal guarantor Karim Benzema: Real Madrid made the dream final against Liverpool in the premier class perfect. With two goals in the final minutes from Rodrygo and Benzema’s penalty in extra time, the Whites defeated the English champions coached by Pep Guardiola in a dramatic 3-1 (2-1, 0-0) win in the second leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday The bitter knockout in the Champions League This means that Real is back in the final for the first time since 2018, and again on May 28 in Paris the opponent is Liverpool FC with coach Jürgen Klopp. Man City, who won 4-3 in the first leg, have to postpone their dream of winning the first cup again.

Rodrygo, who came on for Toni Kroos twice (90th and 90th + 1), saved Real in the almost impossible extra time, in which Benzema made the decision with a penalty kick (95th). For the French it was the 15th premier class goal this season. Man City thought they were already on course for the final after Riyad Mahrez’s goal (73rd).

Like in 2018, there will be a duel with Liverpool. At that time, the Madrilenians had won 3-1 in Kyiv thanks to Loris Karius’ mistake and won the title for the 13th time. “Madness,” said Kroos after the final whistle at DAZN. “Hard to explain” is what happened shortly before the end. “That’s the belief, that’s the stadium, the combination is magical.”

City without a dominant attacking game

After the great spectacle of goals in the first leg, things continued in a similar way at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. As in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain and in the quarter-finals against Chelsea, Benzema and Co. turned around a game they thought they had lost. City experienced almost the same trauma as Bayern did in the 2-1 draw with Man United with two late goals in the 1999 final. This time the main actor was Rodrygo.







Top quality football was also offered. And it got down to business emotionally, whether on the sidelines with Guardiola, who was acting a little more hectic, or on the pitch, where real star Luka Modric and city professional Aymeric Laporte fought a tangible argument.



Nerve game: Real Madrid supporters endured grueling minutes.

With the fans behind them, the Madrilenians acted with much more pressure than a week ago, with the fast winger Vinicius Junior causing major problems for the city defense. The Guardiola team could not raise its dominant attacking game as desired. This caused Kevin De Bruyne and Co. to be dissatisfied time and time again on the field.







The big chances to score didn’t materialize in the first 45 minutes. Man City had a great opportunity through Bernardo Silva, but Real keeper Thibaut Courtois made a strong save (20′). Kroos had the best chance for the hosts with a deflected free kick just over the goal (27th).



Controlled the game until he was substituted: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos (left)

After the break, Real shifted up a gear. Vinicius Junior had a chance to take the lead a few seconds after the restart, and Modric’s shot was blocked shortly afterwards (52′). But the English were allowed to celebrate – and Ilkay Gündogan played his part in that. Shortly after his substitution, the midfielder launched an attack that Algeria international Mahrez completed from the inside right position, which is well worth seeing.

After that, Jack Grealish should have made everything clear with two huge chances. That should take revenge when Rodrygo made the sensational turnaround. In extra time, Benzema was then fouled by Ruben Dias, and the French converted coldly.