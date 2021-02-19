D.he VfL Wolfsburg remains fully on course for the Champions League. The Lower Saxony won the Friday evening game of the Bundesliga at Arminia Bielefeld well deserved 3: 0 (1: 0) and displaced Frankfurt Eintracht from third place, which played against leaders FC Bayern on Saturday, for at least one night. The Arminia, who had celebrated a respectable success with the 3: 3 in Munich last Monday, remains in the relegation place 16.

“We lost to a really good team, we knew that every mistake will be punished,” said Bielefeld’s Manuel Prietl at DAZN. “The game won’t ruin us, we’ll draw our conclusions from it, turn our heads up and go on.”

VfL clearly superior

Renato Steffen (29./47.) And Maximilian Arnold (54.) scored for the clearly superior VfL, who did not concede a goal in their seventh competitive game in a row. In this form, the undefeated Wolves for nine games are clear candidates for the premier class. “We just had to put in a very clever and mature performance, and I think we managed to do that. That’s why we deserved to win. We’re going home satisfied, ”said Arnold. “It’s going pretty well at the moment.”

The Bielefeld team started with the Bayern game – and played with confidence, at least for the first half hour. “The point did the team really good,” said coach Uwe Neuhaus shortly before kick-off, but also warned of the wolves who “play similar football to Bayern”.

Accordingly, VfL clearly dominated the game for a long time, coach Oliver Glasner trusted the same team of the previous six successful competitive games without conceding a goal. Kevin Mbabu headed just past the goal (17th), Arnold, who is hoping to return to the German national team after a long time in the EM year, tried it in the 26th minute for the first time from a distance (26th).

“Go on men, body tension!”

The opening goal fell when the Wolfsburg got two high balls speed into the game structure. The template from Yannick Gerhardt pushed Steffen to his fourth goal of the season. Glasner clapped satisfied with the substitutes on the sideline.

It became even more difficult for Bielefeld. Captain Fabian Klos shouted vigorously: “Go on men, body tension!” Michel Vlap, who had scored in Munich, missed the chance to equalize almost immediately after the tour (31st), but Arminia only got one shot at it in the first half Wolfsburg Gate.

Wolfsburg well organized

Well organized, VfL hardly allowed anything. Ridle Baku’s long-range shot was caught by Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (45th). After the break, Wolfsburg took advantage of the brief moment when the Bielefeld defense left striker Wout Weghorst criminally alone with an Arnold free kick. Ortega fended off the Dutchman’s weak shot in front of Steffen’s feet, who easily scored the 2-0.

At the latest Arnold’s strong long-range shot to his 13th long-distance goal in the Bundesliga was the preliminary decision. Neuhaus then switched to an offensive trio, but he looked served and stood almost motionless on the sidelines. Arminia struggled to find their way back into the game at all. Klos headed over the gate after a corner (77th).