There is no shortage of surprises, as well as disappointments, in the Conference League. On the second day of the group stage, Lille drew 0-0 at small Klaksvik. The French are currently second in the standings, -2 behind Slovan Bratislava. The match between Besiktas and Lugano was very exciting: the Turks led by two goals but were overturned by the Swiss in the last 10 minutes. And it is a defeat that in a balanced group like the one that also includes Bodo and Bruges, can cost you dearly…

In the group A Lille, who had already won the 3 points in the first game, were flat and drew at home to Klaksvik (Faroe Islands club). The coach of the French Fonseca (formerly Roma) decides to do some turnover. He rests, for example, striker David, to give space to the young and promising Virginius (born in 2003) who however hurls the ball against the crossbar in the 57th minute. Only at the end did David enter the field, but by then it was late. It therefore ends 0-0. However, the Slovaks of Slovan Bratislava find themselves with full points, who beat the Slovenians of Ljubljana 1-0. The victory was deserved: in the first half the former Pescara player Vladimir Weiss missed a penalty, but in the second half Aleksandar Cavric scored the decisive goal, again from 11 metres. Very balanced group B: Gent beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 with a brace from Tissoudali, who did well to collect an assist from De Sart. The match actually offered little emotion, with the hosts limiting themselves to controlling the lead, before doubling their lead towards the end. Zorya also gains 4 points, beating Breidablik 1-0 away. 19-year-old Ukrainian Igor Gorbach scored his first professional goal. In the group C Plzen wins in a comeback, capable of conquering the Astana pitch. For the Czech Republic club it is the second victory in two matches in the competition. It was Chory and Kalvach who overturned Tomasov’s initial lead. Dinamo Zagreb, however, was disappointed with a surprise defeat on the field of Kosovar side Ballkani, who had only won one point at home in the group stage last year. It ends 2-0, Kryeziu and Hamidi scoring. Finally the group D: Brugge wins an important victory at Bodo. Score Vanaken. However, the home team finished the match without having created any real opportunities to equalise. Besiktas instead commits suicide: the Turks were leading 2-0 at home against Lugano (a brace from Aboubakar). However, left with ten men due to the double yellow for Rosier, the hosts collapsed in the last minutes: in the 81st minute Aliseda’s goal, in the 86th minute Vladi’s goal and in the 90th minute Bailly’s own goal allowed Lugano to win the victory which puts the Swiss at the top of the group, together with Bruges, at 4.