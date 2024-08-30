Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

Al Nasr achieved many records in the “second round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and for the first time, the “Dean” succeeded in achieving victory in the first two rounds, when it defeated Al Orouba 5-1, and Bani Yas 4-1, in the “Professionals” since the 2015-2016 season, at which time it outperformed Emirates 2-1, and Al Dhafra 3-1.

Othman Boussaid, who scored the second goal, became the second Belgian to score in the Professional League, after his compatriot Yassin Al-Ghanassi with Al Ain in 2014.

Ali Mabkhout, who recently moved to Al Ameed, confirmed his worthiness by scoring the fourth goal, making Al Ameed the team that has received the most goals from the “historical top scorer”, when he scored his 20th goal against Bani Yas.

The match witnessed an exchange of decisive passes between Mabkhout and Adel Taarabt, through which Taarabt scored the first goal, raising his tally with the team to 3 goals, and Mabkhout scored the third goal in the match.