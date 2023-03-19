Drive shaft ko

Toto Wolff, who is not exactly the first fan of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, had already hypothesized it yesterday, after the conclusion of qualifying, when it was understood without any more doubts that the Dutch world champion would have to start today from the 15th box starting grid: “Maybe Red Bull wants to win by getting everyone back“. The problem with the axle shaft that occurred yesterday at the RB19 has in fact forced Verstappen to to forfeit during Q2canceling what – given the results of free practice and qualifying – would have almost certainly been the 22nd pole position of his career for the native of Hasselt.

Revolutionized weekend

This problem transformed a weekend that seemed destined to end with an obvious victory for the Red Bull #1 into one challenge to live. The person concerned didn’t make too many proclamations, aware of the pitfalls that the Jeddah circuit offers even for a ‘spaceship’ like his RB19, but he limited himself to saying that he absolutely wanted to get back into the points. However, many believe that Verstappen will be able to during the match really being in contention for the top step of the podium. Winning from 15th position is an almost impossible feat in Formula 1 e in history there have been very few riders to succeed in a similar comeback or even higher. The same idol of the orange public, a year ago in Belgium, made a comeback almost similar to the one he will need today, finishing first after starting 14th.

The Alonso ‘case’ and the great comebacks of the past

Curiously, the only precedent of a victory from 15th place bears the signature of Fernando Alonso, just one of the main opponents who could contend for victory with Verstappen today. The Spaniard succeeded 15 years ago, at the wheel of a Renault, in another street circuit: that of Singapore. But that success has a bitter taste because of all the controversial affair of the Crashgate served as a side dish to that race and that is still debated today. Michael Schumacher in 1995, in Spa, won starting from the 16th box, exactly like Jackie Stewart did in South Africa in 1973. And then we still remember the memorable comebacks of Kimi Raikkonen in Suzuka in 2005 and Rubens Barrichello in Hockenheim in 2000. None, however , at least as long as there are 20 cars on the grid, will never be able to beat the feat of John Watson who won in 1983 in Long Beach starting 22nd.