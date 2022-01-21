Now that the memory of the events of January 6 has passed, and more than two weeks have passed, some of us who lived that tragic day in 2021 have a clearer picture of what was and is now at stake. On January 6, an angry mob ransacked the Capitol, in large part in an attempt to get Congress and I, as the speaker of the Senate, to use federal power to nullify the results of presidential elections that had been ratified by all 50 states.

Many lives were lost and many injured, but thanks to the valiant and selfless act of law enforcement, the Capitol was secured, and Congress was able to meet on the same day and complete its work under the Constitution and laws of the United States.

In the year following that fateful day, states across the country enacted measures to try to restore confidence in the integrity of our elections while ensuring the right to vote for every American. Georgia, Arizona, and Texas led the way with logical reforms, such as requiring verifiable identification on absentee ballots, and the use of cameras to record ballot processing.

Despite this steady progress in reforms being implemented at the state level, President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are now coming up with plans to use the January 6 anniversary to try again to use federal power to control state elections and further divide our country. Already divided.

Their plan to end stalling to allow the “Democrats to pass a bill to nationalize our elections would offend the Founders’ intention that states hold elections in the same way that some of our ardent supporters wanted me to do a year ago.”

Under the Constitution, elections are largely determined at the state level, not by Congress – a principle that it endorsed on Jan. 6 without compromise. The sole role of Congress with respect to the Electoral College is to “open, file and record” votes submitted and approved by the states. No more, no less. The idea that Congress would break the stall rule to pass a law that equalizes the federal government’s election seizure completely is inconsistent with our nation’s history, and is an affront to the structure of our Constitution.

“Democrats” in Congress do not favor the method of government that has been followed in many states over the past year. Indeed, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), recently compared Republican state officials to the “violent insurgents” who stormed the Capitol because they had the audacity to pass legislation aimed at eliminating voter fraud.

Biden’s progress and the Democrats’ plan in Congress will dramatically increase the chances of election fraud, further erode confidence in our elections, and bring about an irreversible victory for the radical left.

The plan would impose the most questionable, and most likely to abuse, electoral rules nationwide, while outlawing reasonable measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud.

For example, states will have to adopt general mail ballots for same-day voter registration, voter registration online, facilitate voter registration through motor vehicle offices, and allow at least 15 days of early voting. Duplicate voter registration records will abound, state voter ID requirements will be significantly weakened, and anyone, including unregistered people who have simply signed a written statement claiming to be eligible to vote, will be allowed to do so. The chances of voter fraud will increase.

States will also be required to count every vote by mail for up to seven days after Election Day. Ballot collection – where political activists pay to collect absentee ballots from places such as nursing homes – will be legal nationwide, exposing the most vulnerable voters to coercion and increasing the risk of vote tampering.

Our founders were deeply suspicious of the coherence of power in the country’s capital. They were also rightly concerned with foreign interference if presidential elections were to be controlled or decided in the capital. These were among the reasons why the Constitutional Convention settled elections on a state basis, limiting the role of the federal government in electing the nation’s leaders.

January 6 was a dark day in our nation’s history that was overtaken by the courage of the Capitol Hill police and the willingness of American people’s representatives in both parties to fulfill their oaths and uphold the constitutional framework that was the bulwark of the freest and most prosperous nation in history.

As this anniversary passes, I call on my former colleagues in the Senate to do as I did before: uphold the right of states to hold and ratify elections. Reject this latest attempt to give Washington the power to decide how to conduct US elections. And keep the oath you made before God, and before the American people, to support and defend the Constitution.

