The eighteenth edition of Andalusia International Rowing Open It ended this Sunday at the La Cartuja Specialized High Performance Center (CEAR) in Seville. After two days of competition, the international event, which brought together a thousand athletes from 39 clubs in Spain, Portugal and Great Britain, concluded with absolute victory in the points classification of the Seville Yacht Club.

Once the results of the 210 sleeves Held since Saturday in the absolute, youth and cadet categories, the Sevillian club has won the final classification by points. After confirming the provisional leadership that he held at the end of the first day, Náutico Sevilla has taken the title after accumulating 2,068 pointswhich has allowed him to fly the flag of Andalusia with which the winner is distinguished.

Second place in the 18th Andalusian Open went to Real Círculo de Labradores, which defended the crown and has added 1,913 points. For its part, Club Natació Banyoles from Girona has closed the final podium by clubs with 1,121 points.

He top ten of the Andalusian international test, in which, together with the representatives of the FAR, clubs from Asturias, Aragon, Cantabria, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Madrid and Galiciahas been completed with Club Náutic Amposta (4th with 1,032), Real Club Fluvial Portuense (5th with 654), Real Club Mediterráneo de Málaga (6th with 589), Real Club de Regatas de Alicante (7th with 477), St Edward’s School (8th with 458), Viana Remadores do Lima (9th with 444) and Club Tiempo Libre El Ejido (10th with 437).









Andalusian participation in the last regatta of the 2024 regional calendar has also included Guadalquivir Rowing Club 86 (11th with 350), Linense Rowing Club (21st with 126 points) and CD Veteran Rowers and Canoeists of Sevilla (33rd with 23 points).

The trophy presentation of the 18th Andalusian International Open was attended by the president of the Andalusian Rowing Federation, Fernando Briones; the director of the FAR Jesus Medina and the delegate of Sports and Health Promotion of the Seville City Council, Silvia Pozo.