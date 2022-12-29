There was a lot of expectation to return to see PSG. The French super team faced Strasbourg after the break for the World Cup in Qatar, and did so with most of its stars, except for Messi.
We saw Mbappé in the eleven, who despite playing in the World Cup final on the same day as the Argentine, returned to training immediately. Neymar, Hakimi, Marquinhos or Vitinha also started, all internationals. The match began without surprises, since despite the absence of Messi, the Parisians were far superior, and in the 14th minute Marquinhos scored the first goal for the locals. PSG also dominated the game with more than 80% possession, but despite the chances, the goal did not come.
Mbappé was the most active and showed that he arrived just as motivated as in the World Cup, trying to lead his team’s attack, but he was not as successful. The Strasbourg goalkeeper, Sels, took several one-on-ones that kept his team in the game during the first half.
Already in the second part, the tone of the match was similar, but the fatigue took its toll on the PSG footballers who saw how little by little Strasbourg gained confidence. To this we must add the expulsion of Neymar, for a double yellow card after dropping, which left the locals in a difficult position. Strasbourg would manage to score to tie the game with an own goal by Marquinhos, and the numerical inferiority presaged that the three points would not stay in the Parque de los Príncipes.
Despite being one less, Mbappé continued pulling the car and was about to score, but when everything seemed to indicate that the game would end in a draw, the Frenchman would cause a penalty that he would materialize in discount to give his team the last win of the year.
#Victory #PSG #Strasbourg #goal #Mbappé #discount
