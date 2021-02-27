The United States House of Representatives approved the $ 1.9 trillion plan for pandemic aid early this Saturday, in a victory for President Joe Biden just days after the country crossed the 500,000 barrier. deaths from coronavirus.

The bill must now go to the Senate, where he will surely face more resistance, as Republicans and Democrats are tied.

Biden’s proposal to inject cash into people, companies, states and cities hit by Covid-19 was approved with the almost unanimous “yes” of his Democratic Party, for 219 votes in favor and 212 against.

The bill includes direct payments of $ 1,400, a federal unemployment bonus of $ 400 a week, a child allowance of up to 3,600 for one year, and billions of dollars to distribute vaccines against the coronavirus and help schools and local governments.

The half-sanction of the stimulus package is good news for Joe Biden. Photo: AP

The measure will now go to the Senate, where Democrats foresee a negotiation process with Republicans to amend certain aspects of the proposal. Once completed, they will send it back to the lower house for ratification.

The White House aims to have the law approved before March 14, the date on which the last batch of unemployment benefits given to Americans affected by the economic crisis expires.

Democrats argue that the faltering economy and half a million American lives lost call for swift and decisive action, and that GOP lawmakers are out of step with a population that polls show would mostly support the bill. .

“This is what America needs. Republicans, you should be a part of this. But if not, we are going without you,” said California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

Part of Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus plan aims to expand vaccination against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Republicans said the initiative was too expensive and that too little money would be spent on education to reopen schools immediately. The text is full of gifts for the Democratic electorate, such as the unions, and diverts resources to Democratic states that, according to Republicans, would not need them because their budgets would have already recovered.

Criticism of the Republican Party

“To my colleagues who say this bill is bold, I tell them it is outrageous,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Republican). “To those who say it is urgent, I say it is not focused. To those who say it is popular, I say it is totally partisan.”

Moderate Democrats Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader of Oregon were the only two who did not vote with their party.

That sharp partisan divide is turning the dispute into a showdown over who voters will reward for racking up more federal spending to fight the coronavirus and jumpstart the economy, after the $ 4 trillion approved last year.

The dispute is also shaping up to an initial test of Biden’s ability to maintain cohesion between the fragile legislative majorities of his party: just 10 votes in the lower house and a Senate divided into 50-50 equal seats.

At the same time, Democrats were trying to figure out how to calm progressives who lost their top priority in a surprising setback in the Senate on Thursday.

Democrats now seem hell-bent on trying to revive their proposal for the minimum wage and where there could be disputes over state aid and other issues.

Independent Representative Elizabeth MacDonough said Senate rules force the federal minimum wage increase to be unlinked from the Covid-19 initiative, leaving the proposal on life support. The measure would gradually raise the minimum to $ 15 an hour in 2025, double the $ 7.25 in effect since 2009.

Source: AP, DPA and ANSA

CB