The British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) took a breath of fresh air at the helm of the Formula 1 World Championship overall after winning his second grand prix of three disputed this season, this Sunday at the Portuguese circuit of Portimao.

His main rival, and second to seven points in the World Cup standings, the Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), was second on the finish line, and the other Mercedes driver, the Finn Valtteri Bottas, occupied the third drawer of the podium despite having started from the ‘pole’.

With his usual cool blood, Hamilton, second on the starting grid, did not get nervous when Verstappen passed him on lap seven, as the race restarted after the safety car started. In the eleventh lap he beat the Dutchman and later, in the twentieth, a Bottas without rhythm. Verstappen, meanwhile, also overtook the Finn on lap 37 (of 66 in total), just after their respective steps through the boxes. Although at the beginning it was given to the Red Bull driver, the extra point that is awarded to whoever signs the fastest lap went to Bottas.

Behind, the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) was fourth and the British Lando Norris (McLaren), the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), the French Esteban Ocon (Alpine), his Spanish teammate Fernando Alonso, Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Frenchman Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) completed the top-10. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), with problems, was eleventh.

The only retirement of the day was Finn Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), after a touch with his teammate, the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, entering the second lap. The Formula 1 World Championship returns next week with the Spanish Grand Prix at the Montmeló circuit.