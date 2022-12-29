Cholismo returns and today it has done so against a tough rival, who has proposed the same toughness and defensive solidity. Elche was very well planted, but in the end it was Atlético de Madrid who took the three points in a game in which there were many fouls and two red cards, one for each side.
Cholo Simeone was betting on the young Pablo Barrios in the middle of the field, who had a great match and will give a lot to talk about. But what surprised the most was the ownership of Joao Félix, which leaves his future uncertain, since there was talk of a possible exit in this same winter market. In fact, it was the Portuguese who scored the winning goal in the second half, while in the first half Elche withstood the few blows that Atlético hit in the first half.
The game went uphill for the people from Elche when Verdú saw the red card before the break. This allowed the rojiblancos to take an early lead in the second half, although they would also be left with 10 after Mario Hermoso was sent off. Despite this setback, the colchoneros continued to dominate, and Morata scored the goal of tranquility after a good personal move in the Elche area.
With these three points, Cholo’s men end a difficult year with confidence and hope that 2023 will be very different from this year, in which they have gone through many difficulties. For its part, Elche continues to sink in the table and looks at the relegation with danger.
