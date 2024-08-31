Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The start was very strong from the “Dean” side, giving it the top spot in the standings, from the beginning in the “ADNOC Professional League”, and the “Blue Giant” appeared in a technical image completely different from what it was in recent seasons, and it is true that it is equal to 3 other teams in obtaining the “full mark”, after two rounds, but the nine goals it scored through “five” and “four” respectively, gave it early superiority thanks to the strongest attack currently in the new version of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

From the beginning, Al-Ameed has maintained a fixed tactical system, based on complete possession and absolute control over the course of events on the field. With an average ball possession rate of 60%, Al-Nasr came in third place among the teams of our league, taking into account its transformation of that possession into a “positive image” by winning twice, compared to a win and a draw for Al-Ain and Al-Wasl, who preceded it by a small margin. Comparing the current harvest of Al-Ameed with the previous two seasons, the team’s commitment to Alfred Schroeder’s method and its strict application of the positive possession tactic appears, as the average ball possession rate reached 55% at the end of last season, and the same number was also in the 2022-2023 version.

The “movement” goals imposed themselves strongly on the “Blue Giant’s” harvest so far, as the team scored 8 goals out of 9 through moving attacks, at a rate of 88.8%, and varied technically in a striking way, as it scored 4 goals from organized, slow-paced attacks, compared to 2 goals from organized, fast attacks, and it also scored a goal from a counterattack and another through high pressure on the opponents’ defenses, which is completely different from its rates last season, as it scored 66.6% of its goals through “movement”, compared to 33.4% for “set kicks”, while the latter currently stands at 11.2%.

A “scary number” that reflects the duration of the players’ harmony, understanding, and application of Schroeder’s tactics in an “unusual” way, as the teamwork rate reached 100% among the “Dean’s” stars, because he scored his nine goals through 9 decisive passes between the players, in a technical condition that deserves attention and follow-up in the upcoming matches. In fact, the number of stars who participated in scoring and creating those goals reached 9 players as well, which is almost more than a quarter of the number of players registered on the team’s roster, including 6 players, each of whom succeeded in scoring and creating at least one goal during the previous two matches.

Another “remarkable technical phenomenon” is related to scoring goals across all offensive fronts with a “unique balance”, as “Al-Ameed” scored 3 goals across the right front, and the same from the left side, in addition to the “trilogy” of the offensive depth, at a rate of 33.3% for each front with a strange consistency, reflecting the effectiveness of the attack, the diversity of its technical sources, and Schroeder’s control over his tools in a very successful way, compared to last season, where he used the offensive depth to score 48.7% of the goals, compared to 30.7% for the right side and 20.6% from the left, and the scoring rates from outside the penalty area jumped by three times, from 10.2% last season to 33.3% currently as well.

In the same vein, the methods of scoring “Al-Ameed” goals varied, as it used through passes to shake the net 4 times, at a rate of 44.4%, compared to two goals from cross passes, at a rate of 22.2%. It also scored a goal from one long pass, in addition to a goal from a deep penetration and a side pass, in addition to one goal from a set-up and a short pass, which differs from the “technical combination” that produced its goals last season, as it scored most of them through “crosses” at a rate of 33.3%, compared to 18% for through passes and dual plays, and 15.4% for long pass goals, compared to 10% for direct vertical passes goals in the depth of the opponents’ defense.