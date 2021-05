A season like that deserved it. It was not one, two or three days. Neither one, two or three months. Cartagena has passed much of the course with the rope around the neck and last night his match against Almería ended shirtless, loose and unattached. It is not for less. Ten days ago the team was the penultimate ranked, he was 2 points behind the

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month