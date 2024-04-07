Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 0:10

Five months after returning to the elite of the Brazilian Championship, Vitória fans were able to celebrate the club's first Bahian title after seven years. This Sunday (7), Leão drew 1-1 with Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova. Having won the first leg, last week 3-2, at Barradão, also in Salvador, the red-black team celebrated the 30th state victory in its history. Ba-Vi was broadcast live from TV Brasilin partnership with TVE Bahia.

Bahia started the game trying to suffocate Vitória in the defense field, but it was the visitors who, after escaping the initial pressure from the Esquadrão, took the lead. In the 13th minute, after a corner from the left, full-back PK crossed and the ball fell to striker Alerrandro, who shot from the edge of the area. Goalkeeper Marcos Felipe hit the ball into the middle and defender Wagner Leonardo completed it into the net.

The tricolor response didn't take long. Six minutes later, striker Biel took off from the left, crossed the line with midfielder Jean Lucas, entered the area and crossed. Goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo blocked it, but the ball fell to midfielder Everton Ribeiro, who shot into the corner to equalize. And the turnaround almost came at 26. Striker Thaciano was launched from the left, cut the marking and saved Lucas Arcanjo. Midfielder Cauly tried to take advantage of the rebound, but stopped at the archer again.

As Bahia resumed its initial pressure, Vitória launched a counterattack that left its rival with one less. In the 29th minute, midfielder Dudu launched striker Osvaldo, who started towards the goal and was disarmed by Rezende at the edge of the area. The VAR (video referee) warned of a foul in the play. As the tricolor full-back was the last man in defense, the infraction would be subject to a red card. After reviewing the move, Rezende ended up expelled.

With ten on the field and one less attacker (Biel left to make room for full-back Luciano Juba), Bahia tried to maintain offensive intensity, but gave Vitória space to come out at speed. At 47, in Leão's clearest chance, midfielder Rodrigo Andrade received it on the left from midfielder Matheusinho, invaded the area, took out Marcos Felipe and sent it into the goal. The move, however, was invalidated due to offside.

The scenario for the second half was created right after the break, with Bahia, despite being outnumbered, trying to take the lead and Vitória waiting for its rival to counterattack. The visitors' strategy proved to be correct, with Leão creating the main opportunities in the final stage.

In the 23rd minute, Mateusinho left Alerrandro one-on-one with Marcos Felipe, but the striker finished at the left post. Ten minutes later, the midfielder took a corner from the right to Caio Vinícius' head, which forced the Bahia goalkeeper to save on reflex. In the left, midfielder Wilian Oliveira tried the volley, but sent it over the goal.

The wear and tear of being with one less player for so long took its toll on the Tricolor side. Names like Cauly, Caio Alexandre and Everton Ribeiro had to be replaced to renew the home team's momentum. Vitória continued with the match under control and almost returned to the lead in the 39th minute, with Mateusinho sending the ball close to Marcos Felipe's left post, after an assist from the left by striker Zé Hugo. The missed opportunities were not missed by Leão, who once again reigned in Bahian football.

Rooster guarantees penta in Minas

For the third time in history, Atlético-MG managed to achieve a sequence of five consecutive Minas Gerais titles. The penta was secured with the 3-1 comeback victory over rival Cruzeiro at Mineirão. This was Galo's 49th state win, by far the biggest winner of the championship. That's 11 more cups than Raposa, which hasn't won the competition since 2019.

⚫⚪ FIVE-TIME CHAMPION!!! END OF GAME AT MINEIRÃO: ATLÉTICO BEATS CRUZEIRO, 3 TO 1, AND LIFTS THEIR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE CUP IN THE STATE! ⚽️ SARAVIA, HULK AND SCARPA SCORED FOR THE TURNOVER AND THE ALVINEGRO TITLE.#VamoGalo #CRUxCAM ️ pic.twitter.com/6espKdbnmp — Atlético (@Atletico) April 7, 2024

In the first leg, last week at Arena MRV, also in Belo Horizonte, the teams finished 2-2. Cruzeiro took the lead six minutes into the final stage, with Mateus Vital, who took advantage of a cross from the left by fellow midfielder Matheus. Pereira and headed the ball into the net. At 19, Atlético also used aerial play to equalize. From midfield, midfielder Otávio rose in the area and full-back Renzo Saravia headed the ball past goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

The athletic turnaround came in the 31st minute with Hulk. The attacker took the penalty committed by midfielder Lucas Silva (hand on the ball, alerted by VAR) and hit Rafael Cabral's right corner. In stoppage time, striker Paulinho was launched on the left and opened up for midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, completely free, to enter the area, dribble past the Cruzeiro goalkeeper and give final results to the decision.

Verdão turns around and takes the tri

Palmeiras beat Santos 2-0 at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, to win their third São Paulo championship. The goals were scored by midfielder Raphael Veiga, taking a penalty, and midfielder Aníbal Moreno. Verdão, just like in the 2022 and 2023 titles, needed to reverse the disadvantage of the first game. Peixe had won the previous duel, at Vila Belmiro, in Santos, 1-0.

THE TURNING TEAM! WHO SINGS, WHO VIBRATES, WHO NEVER TIRES OF MAKING HISTORY! THE NEW CUP OF @PAULISTAO IT'S FAMILY! THE SPORTS SOCIETY IS A THREE-TIME STATE CHAMPION CONSECUTIVELY! #AvantiPalestra#T3rc3iraAcad3mia pic.twitter.com/9tC0xOdHu5 — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) April 7, 2024

The Alviverde team had not won the Paulistão for three consecutive editions for 90 years. With this Sunday's victory, Abel Ferreira became one of the most successful coaches in the club's history, with ten titles, equal to Oswaldo Brandão.

Fla is undefeated champion

At the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo beat Nova Iguaçu again in the Carioca Championship decision, now 1-0. In the first game, a week ago, Tite's men had already won 3-0 against their rival . Striker Bruno Henrique's goal secured the 38th state title for Rubro-Negro, the 7th undefeated. There were 11 wins and four draws in this year's campaign. This Sunday's match was broadcast live on National Radio.

Dragão is three-time champion in Goiás

Atlético-GO achieved the first third Goiás championship in its history. At the Antônio Aciolly stadium, in Goiânia, Dragão once again defeated Vila Nova, this time 3-1, securing the state cup for the 18th time. In the last five years, the red-and-black team has lifted the trophy in four. The exception was in 2021, when the title went to Grêmio Anápolis.

With the advantage of having won 2-0 at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga stadium, also in the capital of Goiás, a week ago, Atlético knew how to take advantage of the spaces left by Vila Nova to open the scoring. Ten minutes into the first half, midfielder Alejo Cruz was launched from the left and crossed. Defender Anderson Conceição tried to move the ball away, but it covered goalkeeper Dénis Júnior. He even managed to deflect the ball towards the crossbar, but the ball fell at the feet of striker Luiz Fernando, who finished into an empty goal.

Tigre equalized at 27. Full-back Roberto took a free kick from the left and striker Alesson headed it into the net. In stoppage time, Luiz Fernando counterattacked through the middle and rolled to the right for striker Emiliano Rodríguez to shoot after Dénis Júnior, putting Atlético back in front. In the final stage, in the 23rd minute, Vila Nova's goalkeeper saved midfielder Shaylon's header, after a cross from the left by Luiz Fernando, but Rodríguez got the rebound and defined the score in Goiânia.