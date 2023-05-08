Victory Day | The “Immortal Regiment” will not march this year – Victory Day is celebrated in Russia in a divided atmosphere

In Russia, it is forbidden to remember the victims of the war, because it might bring to mind the soldiers who died in Ukraine instead of the Second World War.

Immortal the regiment will not march in Russia this year. Russia already announced in mid-April that the popular Victory Day tradition has been banned.

People are encouraged to remember fallen heroes by adding their pictures to, for example, social media or the windows of their cars. But it doesn’t work now that people carry photos of their relatives who died in the Second World War on the streets.

Until now, there has been no problem with the Immortal Regiment. The president himself Vladimir Putin participated in the tradition carrying his father’s picture. His father Vladimir Putin although he was not a World War II hero, although he was seriously wounded in the war.

The real ones Victory Day celebrations are a very official occasion in Russia, where the people are part of watching how tanks and missile launchers rumble by.

The Immortal Regiment has allowed people to participate themselves. It’s actually a new and spontaneous tradition that was reportedly first held in Tomsk, Siberia in 2012. It quickly became a very popular part of celebrations all over Russia.

Denying the Immortal Regiment says a lot about Russia’s conflicting moods on Victory Day. On the other hand, the grandiose military parades on Victory Day raise the patriotic spirit and remind us of Russia’s military glory.

But now the moments of military glory are few and far between, because the war in Ukraine is going badly. The Immortal Regiment also celebrates the home front’s part in the world war – so it is not wise to let the relatives of the victims organize.

Victory Day is celebrated in Russia on the ninth of May in honor of the end of World War II.

The timing is a bit strange, because Germany surrendered to the Allies in Reims, France already on May 7, 1945. The dictator of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin however, wanted Germany to surrender separately in Soviet-occupied Berlin. The surrender document was signed in Berlin on May 8, 1945, so late in the evening that it was already past midnight in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the Second World War Memorial in Kyiv on Monday. Zelenskyi signed a bill moving Ukraine to celebrate Victory Day with the rest of Europe on May 8.

Over here until now, the end of the Second World War has also been celebrated in Ukraine with the same logic. Now Ukraine will make a final break with Russia here as well.

On Monday, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi sent a draft law to the Ukrainian parliament, according to which the end of the Second World War will be celebrated in Ukraine on the eighth of May, as elsewhere in Europe.

A day later, Ukraine will join the celebration of Europe Day, Zelenskyi suggested. It is celebrated in honor of the founding of the European Union.

“We celebrate together with all of free Europe. A united Europe will always be the basis of our peace. Our Europe, of which Ukraine has always been a part and always will be,” Zelenskyi said According to Kyiv Independent newspaper.

Military musicians march near the Red Square in Moscow on Monday.

Victory day is still a part of Ukraine’s history as well, and that’s why the day has been celebrated in Ukraine until now. Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, and in World War II, Ukraine’s part was exceptionally horrible.

Nazi Germany occupied the territory of Soviet Ukraine at the end of 1941. The victims of the occupation are counted in the millions. Almost all Jews murdered in the Soviet Union came from Ukraine and Belarus. It was estimated that there were almost a million of them.

That’s why Victory Day was also a big commemoration event in Ukraine until 2014. Then Russia illegally seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and started a war in eastern Ukraine. President Petro Poroshenko in 2015 changed the day exclusively to commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany. There was no longer any reason to remember the joint struggle with Russia.

In all of them the victorious countries of the Second World War celebrate the end of the war, but hardly anywhere with such devotion as in Russia. For the Soviet Union, the victory over Nazi Germany was the glue that made the people tolerate the communist dictatorship.

Stalin’s terror had killed millions of people in the 1930s. The even greater horrors of the World War united the nation. In the war, the Soviet Union tended to appeal to the patriotic feelings of the citizens in addition to the communist liturgy – and it worked.

Ultimately, the Soviet Union turned back Leonid Brezhnev in the years of stagnation, when the victory of the world war became the all-sanctifying thing.

A man carried a picture of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in Moscow on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow on Monday.

This one this year’s Victory Day is celebrated in Russia in two-fold moods.

Russia has famously maintained the insane claim that there is a Nazi regime in Ukraine. The war of aggression in Ukraine cannot therefore be equated with the real victory over the real Nazis in the Second World War.

At least last year, the celebration of Victory Day still focused specifically on commemorating the Second World War. Even last spring, Russia could live in the belief that the “special operation” could be over quickly. It is now unwise for Russia to overemphasize its connections to the gruesome – and long – world war.

Russia has never done an accounting of its history, on the contrary. Victory Day is still used for the patriotic upbringing of new generations. Traditions include children dressing up in Soviet uniforms and posing with toy guns.