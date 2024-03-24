On March 23 and 24 we celebrate the most joyful Jewish holiday – Purim. On this day, it is customary to give each other gifts and help those in need, to organize bright celebrations and noisy feasts.

The history of Purim took place in the 4th century BC. – during the reign of the Persian king Ahasuerus (Artaxeox). The cruel royal dignitary Haman became angry with the Jew Mordechai, who refused to worship him, and planned to destroy the entire Jewish people. To choose a good day for the extermination of the Jews, he cast pur (“lots”). Mordechai turned to Queen Esther, his niece, with an appeal to intercede for the Jews: “For if you remain silent at such a time, then salvation and deliverance will come to the Jews from another place, and you and your father’s house will perish…”

Then Esther proclaimed to her people to observe a three-day fast with her and pray to the Almighty for support and salvation. She came to the king without an invitation, but gained his favor and arranged a two-day feast in his honor, at which she revealed the secret of her Jewish origin and asked: “May my life be given to me – at my request, and the life of my people – at my request.” . The king ordered the execution of Haman and signed a new decree, allowing the Jews to repel their enemies. Thus, “sadness was turned into joy and sorrow into celebration.”

The holiday of Purim is a day of celebration for Jews in honor of victory over evil, a day of salvation, recognition of the strength and unity of the people. On this day, lavish meals are required, at which people are commanded to have fun and even drink more alcohol than usual. Friends and family exchange gifts. A mandatory attribute on the holiday table and one of the most popular edible gifts is triangular cookies, called “Haman’s ears” in mockery of the losing villain.

On the holiday, Jews must listen to the “Scroll of Esther” twice, without missing a single word from it, and when the name of the villain Haman is heard in the text, the listeners drown it out with the sound of rattles, drumming on the table and stamping their feet.

This holiday is dearly loved by both adults and children for its open, without any restrictions, opportunity to have fun and fool around, dress up in carnival costumes, organize comic “Purimspiel” performances, receive delicious gifts and please others. Despite the bitter background of the holiday, the sages established the observance of commandments that seemed frivolous.

It is written in the Talmud that the opposite of love is indifference. And indeed, it is often indifference that causes the biggest troubles. When Achashverosh easily succumbed to the intrigues of Haman, he showed himself completely indifferent to the fate of the entire people. But at the same time, it is involvement in the fate of another person that allows misfortune to be resolved. The Book of Esther tells how Mordechai did not pass by when he heard about the impending conspiracy against the king, doing this not for reward, but out of a just and caring heart. Queen Esther, despite her fear of going to the king, showed the power of faith and resorted to charm and wisdom to save her people.

Sometimes compassion requires us to act contrary to everyday logic and sacrifice our comfort, but it is precisely such actions that the sages spoke about: “Benefits are protection from disasters.” And when we follow the paths of the Almighty, when we truly hear others, then the Almighty hears us and hears our prayers.

The wisest lesson we can learn from the traditions of the holiday: there is no better answer to troubles than strengthening friendship, than the ability to enjoy the life God has given us, than trying to help those who need help.

This Purim, let nothing prevent you from honorably observing all its commandments and celebrating the holiday with friends and loved ones! May this and all subsequent days be filled with happiness and joy! May the Almighty bless all your endeavors, may prosperity and harmony reign in your home!

Chag Purim Sameach!

The author is the president of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, founder and general director of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

