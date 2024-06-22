Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

Brazilian Alan Marquez, the former Al-Wahda player, refused to rest, as he is training alone until he officially joins the Brazilian team Botafogo early next month, according to the contract between the two parties, after his departure from “Al-Anabi”, and there are intense attempts by Al-Nasr to make the player continue in our stadiums for another season, despite His current age is (33 years), but he was already one of the distinguished elements in the ranks of Al-Wahda Club, and the evidence for this is that he played 23 matches, totaling 2033 minutes, ranking third among the team’s ranks.

Marquez is currently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is preparing to officially introduce himself with his new team, early next month. The player did not leave training, as he contracted with a private physical trainer, and in these training he focuses on strengthening his muscles and strength, until he enters his next competitions with his team, Botafogo. Or Al-Nasr’s success in its current negotiations in a good and appropriate manner, especially since the Brazilian League has entered advanced stages, and there is great enthusiasm among the player Marquez to return to the Brazilian stadiums after an absence of 12 years that he spent between Udinese, Napoli (Italy), Everton (England) and Al-Wahda, and before this trip. Professionally, Alan Marquez was with the Vasco da Gama team, and in the season ending with Al Wahda, Marquez played 34 of the team’s 42 matches, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.