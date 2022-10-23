In 2005, the regulations of the small category of the World Championship were modified to encourage the promotion of pilots to higher displacements. The maximum age limit of 125 cc (today Moto3) was set at 28 years and a grid that used to bring together young talents with experienced specialists from smaller displacements was suddenly rejuvenated. Today it is difficult to find twenty-somethings in Moto3, so the presence of John McPhee is a rare bird. The Scotsman has been the oldest on the grid for years and when he started 2022 he knew that this would be his last season, once he turned 28 in July. He wanted to say goodbye to the championship in a big way and he did it in an unexpected scenario, since throughout the weekend he had had many problems and started 22nd on the grid.

The Moto3 category always shows that it is unpredictable. The race had started with patches of water on the tarmac due to the morning rain at the Sepang circuit. The conditions were very delicate and the Moto3 riders took the first few laps calmly. The already proclaimed champion, Izan Guevara, kept a low profile while he gained confidence on the track. Ahead of him, his teammate, Sergio García, was more aggressive in his fight to be runner-up. After the halfway point of the race, Guevara took the lead and proposed a change of pace that broke up the group. However, the Spaniard said goodbye to his chances of victory when his bike made the sharpener with that of the Japanese Sasaki and saved an almost certain fall.

As usual in Sepang, victory was going to be decided on the last lap. Rather, in the last corner, where six drivers arrived in parallel and there were not enough lines for everyone. The one who performed best at that point was the veteran McPhee, perhaps the least expected, while Sergio García added a valuable podium in his goal for a runner-up position that will be decided in the last race of the year in Valencia, where he will have eight points ahead of Foggia and fourteen over Sasaki.