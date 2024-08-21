Riyadh (dpa)

A media report stated that the management of the Saudi Al-Nasr Football Club stipulated the payment of the salaries of Senegalese Sadio Mane and Abdul-Ilah Al-Amri, the team’s players, in order to finally approve their loan to Al-Ittihad Club for one season during the current summer transfer period.

Reports indicated that the capital club had initially agreed to loan the players to Al-Ittihad, but it stuck to its condition to complete the deal and sign official contracts between the two parties.

Al-Nassr signed a four-year contract with Mane, 32, last August until 2027, of which he spent one season with the team. Meanwhile, the management renewed the contract of Al-Omari, 27, last September for four years until 2028. Sources reported that Mane, a Senegalese national team player, receives 40 million euros per season, while Al-Omari receives 12.5 million riyals.

The Senegalese played 46 matches with Al-Nassr last season, scoring 19 goals and making 11 assists, for a total of 3951 minutes, in addition to playing two matches in the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal. Al-Omari did not participate in the Super Cup, and was excluded from Al-Nassr’s roster for the final against Al-Hilal.