D.he staging of a big top game was devised by Borussia Dortmund’s marketing department for the duel against Werder Bremen. As a reminder of the 1990s, the club’s most successful decade by title, and also in memory of the strong Bremen team of those years, the team played in neon yellow jerseys for the first time since that era. With the sale of the retro shirt, the deficits caused by the pandemic should be alleviated. But neither Bremen nor BVB acted like a real top team, whose 4: 1 seems clearer than the game was.

BVB is moving closer to the Champions League ranks again, although significantly more stable performances will be required in the coming weeks in order to surpass Frankfurt or Wolfsburg in the table. Dortmund had started poorly, and so Bremen took the lead after a long chain of Dortmund mistakes. Milot Rashica had completed a counterattack to make it 1-0 for Werder (14th minute), during which Mateu Morey had missed the option to play offside and goalkeeper Marwin Hitz acted too indecisively. Suddenly the favorite was behind – and the team of coach Florian Kohfeldt had several opportunities for quick counterattacks. Several times they did not play out these situations properly enough. BVB looked insecure, but came back into the game with help from the depths of the squad.

Giovanni Reyna, who has been struggling with a form low for many weeks, managed a 16-meter shot to make it 1-1 (29th). He was one of the best Dortmunders that afternoon not only because of his goal. The soccer game was decided in the minutes before the break. Shortly after the equalizer, the referees imposed a penalty against Bremen after a duel between Kevin Möhwald and Marco Reus. That opened up the chance for Erling Haaland, who had not scored in seven games, to end his little goal crisis. The striker scored the 2-1 (34th) and immediately scored another goal: With a lot of luck, the ball from Möhwald’s foot landed at Haaland, who scored 3-1 from three meters (38th).

Bremen is unlucky and leaves a lot of opportunities

Somehow this course of the game matched the situation at Bremen, who had to replace Leonardo Bittencourt with a foot injury after half an hour. The team has now lost five games in a row, and Werder is suddenly one of the teams again who have to worry about staying up. Because they are unlucky, like a post shot by Maximilian Eggestein (63rd). But also because they were unable to use the opportunities that Joshua Sargent (73rd, 74th) and Davie Selke (78th) still offered to score. The game was only decided when Mats Hummels headed a Dortmund corner to make it 4-1 (87th).

For BVB, however, this Bundesliga weekend went almost perfectly, at least as far as the results are concerned: With Wolfsburg and Frankfurt, the two competitors lost for participation in the Champions League, the situation in the table is suddenly no longer so hopeless. “You can believe us that yesterday’s results will not leave us without a trace,” said coach Edin Terzic on Sunday, who however also pointed out that we urgently need to focus on our own game. That was anything but easy for BVB.