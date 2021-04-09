A.rminia Bielefeld has brought the competition in the fight against relegation thanks to a hard-fought victory. The committed newcomer defeated a weak SC Freiburg 1-0 (0-0) on Friday evening and moved past 1. FC Köln, FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga table, at least for the time being in 14th place. For Arminia, an own goal by Freiburg’s Baptiste Santamaría (68th) ended a series of four home games without a hit.

“I don’t think there is anything better,” said Arne Maier afterwards at DAZN. “The other teams watched us score three points. That is also celebrated a bit in the dressing room. ”His team did it“ very, very well ”. Now it’s time to go to the sofa on Saturday, “and then relax and watch the Bundesliga at 3:30 p.m.

The sports club, on the other hand, suffered a setback in the race for seventh place, which could be enough to qualify for the European Cup. “I didn’t see the goal exactly, but I think it was another faked marble, we are unlucky,” said Christian Günter. “That is really bitter.”

The Bielefeld, who scored a point in the relegation thriller of the previous week at FSV Mainz 05, started the game with a lot of pressing and a great willingness to run. Trainer Frank Kramer almost always stood on the edge of his coaching zone and gave instructions. Ritsu Doan came to the first conclusion of the game (4th), after winning four header duels, Andreas Voglsammer SC goalkeeper Florian Müller checked with a direct acceptance test (14th).

The sports club, which had initiated a winning streak against Bielefeld in the first half of the season, looked more secure on the ball, but initially developed too little pressure. The – albeit very good – chance of Roland Sallai, whose shot just missed the post (17th), remained the best opportunity for the guests for a long time. SC coach Christian Streich had to do without the Italian international Vincenzo Grifo after his corona infection and the banned attackers Lucas Höler and Ermedin Demirovic.

Streich justified the fact that Nils Petersen, who came on in the 69th minute, only sat on the bench at the beginning, with the 32-year-old’s outstanding joker qualities shortly before kick-off. It could be very important “if he can go full power for 30 or 45 minutes with his final strength,” said Streich at DAZN. During the game, the coach saw weaknesses in his team’s build-up.

Freiburg often tried to get close to the Bielefeld penalty area via the fast winger Jonathan Schmid and Günter. There, however, the defense of the Ostwestfalen was largely secure, so that Arminia had the rare duty this season of having to set the pace from their own half. “Come out, get out,” Kramer called from the sidelines.

Only at the beginning of the second half did the guests gain more play, the game was interrupted several times by small fouls. Both coaches seemed less than satisfied after an hour, goals from the game like Voglsammer (65th) were rare – accordingly, the Bielefeld lead fell after a short corner. Santamaría deflected Masaya Okugawa’s shot into his own goal. The supposed 2-0 a little later was not given because of an offside position. Voglsammer awarded from a promising position (86th).