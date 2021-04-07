D.he defensive specialists from Werder Bremen have ended Jahn Regensburg’s DFB Cup trip and can dream of their seventh cup coup. In the frosty Upper Palatinate, the first division club prevailed 1-0 (0-0) in the quarter-finals made up on Wednesday evening and remained clean in the fourth knockout duel of the season. The combative strong second division club Regensburg, which had trembled through the previous rounds on penalties for the first time up to the quarter-finals, can now concentrate fully on the fight to stay relegated.

Yuya Osako (52nd minute) was successful with his first goal of the season for the Bremen team, who were not pushing until after the break. In the semifinals on April 30, Werder could book the first final trip to Berlin since 2010 against RB Leipzig. In the second semi-final on May 1st, Borussia Dortmund does not want to be stopped by Regensburg’s league competitor Holstein Kiel.

Werder absolutely wanted this sense of achievement in the cup game that was postponed at the beginning of March after several Corona cases in Regensburg. After all, there should also be a boost for the Bundesliga, in which the heavyweights Leipzig and Dortmund are initially waiting to stay in class in the groundbreaking weeks.

For a short time, Bremen had to do without defender Ömer Toprak, who had traveled but had to sit out with back problems. Captain Niklas Moisander moved into central defense. Josh Sargent replaced Niclas Füllkrug, who was missing due to a broken toe, in the storm.

Bremen had play advantages, but Regensburg was very organized defensively. Werder lacked the pace to reveal gaps in the cover. Scoring chances? In short supply!

There were almost no warm-up opportunities for keepers Alex Meyer and Jiri Pavlenka. Only Milot Rashica (26th minute) tried it for Werder in the first round with a single-minded shot, but Meyer certainly had it. And the Regensburg? Even more harmless. Andreas Albers (41.) failed with a side pull after an exact cross from Benedikt Saller.

The second half immediately picked up speed. After a quick throw-in from Sebastian Stolze, the Danish striker Albers (48th) aimed from ten meters just over Pavlenka’s box. Then it rattled – but only on the aluminum. Moisander’s (50th) header crashed into the post after a corner.

With a centimeter-long, long ball, Marco Friedl took the Oberpfälzer completely by surprise, Osako took the ball with his chest and completed the turn. Bremen quickly bridged the midfield again and again. In the 66th minute, Osako failed with the decision in front of Meyer.

The Regensburg countered it. “Come on guys,” they called to each other. In the attack, however, they simply found no means against the safe Werder defense, which still wobbled in the final phase – but held tight. Especially in the 89th minute it got quite turbulent in the Bremen penalty area, the guests were able to strike from the line with their combined forces.