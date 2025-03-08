Nadiem Amiri dreams of the premier class after the next coup of FSV Mainz 05. “Which footballer doesn’t feel like the Champions League,” said the game designer of Mainz 05 after the convincing 3: 1 (1-0) at Borussia Mönchengladbach on the DAZN microphone. “I lack the words for the group. I love these boys, that’s insane, ”he enthused a little later.

For his teammate Dominik Kohr, 44 points after 25 games for the small FSV, who had only made the relegation perfect on the last match day in the previous season, are no less than “a sensation.”

And yet, that is what distinguishes the 05er, the team knows how the unlikely successes can be explained. “Those who invest a lot will also be rewarded. Incredible what’s going on here, ”said Amiri in a good mood. He has every reason: after this weekend and the fourth Bundesliga victory in series, Mainz will prove a champions League rank.

Against the Gladbacher – who dreamed of returning to Europe in the first half – the Mainz again showed why they are doing the second best defensive on the league. And the third in the table, according to FSV sports director Niko Bungert, is “dangerous to all positions”.

So Paul Nebel (39th) and Kohr (48th) had taken care of a 2-0 lead. After Stefan Lainer’s connection (73.), in which the Gladbacher had benefited from a mistake from FSV keeper Robin Zentner, Amiri made the victory with the captain’s armband by replaced Jonathan Burkardt on the arm with a long-range shot (77th).

Bungert praised Amiri’s “individual class” and “that he can still roll up his sleeves and runs and fights for the team”.

As an example, Amiri’s free kick template is also an example of the Mainz flow, in which he had spotted a free space. “Please just run between the penalty point and five,” Amiri Kohr said: “Of course it will work again, is incredible.”

The playmaker, who came from Bayer Leverkusen in January 2024, is likely to have come into focus again by national coach Julian Nagelsmann with nine goal participations in the Bundesliga. It was “not my job to evaluate it”, Amiri, who had played a total of five caps under Joachim Löw in 2019 and 2020. For this, he and his teammates are currently talking about services every week.