The LaLiga title looks close. Real Madrid defeated Getafe 2-0 on matchday 31 of the Spanish competition with a forceful performance that leaves no doubt that they are going for the trophy.
At minute 38′, after a great cross from Vinicius Junior, Casemiro finished off with a header to make it 1-0 and thus lead the Merengue to victory. In addition, this was the Brazilian midfielder’s first goal for almost a year with his club, since he had not scored since May 1, 2021, against Osasuna.
Already in the second half, Lucas Vázquez secured the result. A horizontal pass from Rodrygo to the Spaniard who finished off the goal in the lower left corner for 2-0. In addition, it was also the breaking of another goalscoring drought. Lucas had not scored since October 24, 2021, when he did it against the staunch rival, Barcelona.
Adding to this, the defensive action also helped Thiabut Courtois, who had become a figure of the team in recent games. It is the first time they have left the opposing team scoreless in the last three games.
Finally, the next match of those led by Carlo Ancelotti in this competition will be against Sevilla. In case of getting the three points, he would be able to increase his distance to 15 units and practically seal the Spanish soccer championship with six days to play.
