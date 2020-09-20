Liverpool FC also wins its second game of the season. Jürgen Klopp’s team benefits from a red card for the Londoners against Chelsea. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz remain unlucky.

Two games, two wins – Jürgen Klopp got off to a perfect start to the season with Liverpool FC in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp celebrated a sovereign victory with Liverpool on the second day of the Premier League. His reds deservedly won 2-0 (0-0) at Chelsea with the German national players Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. New signing Thiago, who was signed by Bayern on Friday, made his first appearance for Liverpool.

The Senegalese Sadio Mané (50th / 54th minute) scored both goals at London’s Stamford Bridge for the guests, who played outnumbered the entire second half. Chelsea’s defender Andreas Christensen had previously seen the red card for an emergency brake against the striker (45th + 1). His second goal was scored by Mané after a serious mistake by goalkeeper Kepa. The keeper of the Blues played the ball almost directly on his foot after a back pass.

Timo Werner took out a penalty in the second half, but the Liverpool goalkeeper fended off Source: dpa / Matt Dunham

Liverpool dominated the game for a long time. The Blues came to dangerous counterattacks, especially in the first half, but not to score. The German newcomers Werner and Havertz, who were brought in as part of a € 250 million transfer offensive by the Blues this summer, are still waiting for their first competitive goals.

After a foul in the penalty area by Liverpool’s Thiago on Werner, Jorginho failed on top of that with the due penalty on goalkeeper Alisson. Thiago came into play after the break for the ailing Jordan Henderson.

Sadio Mané shoots Liverpool with a brace for a second win in the second game Source: Getty Images / Pool

At Chelsea, the German defender Antonio Rüdiger was not in the squad. Already on Monday in the 3-1 (1-0) away win of the Blues against Brighton & Hove Albion, Rüdiger had only sat on the bench. Coach Frank Lampard relied on Christensen and Kurt Zouma for central defense. The British media were already speculating about Rüdiger’s future on Sunday. Because through the Brazilian Thiago Silva, who came from Paris Saint-Germain, the national player in London got additional competition in the defense.