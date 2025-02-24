It was important to Alex Mumbru to tell that he still had to fill vacancies in his workforce. Therefore, he repeated this message several times and immediately announced a trip to overseas in order to conduct staff talks. At that time, the national basketball coach was still under the impression of the second half of the European Championship qualification game against Bulgaria, which in the meantime was still really close after a huge lead in the final phase. Ultimately, however, the German Basketball BUND (DBB) was able to announce, which should actually have been only one marginal note: The world champion has secured the approval for the European Championship in Latvia, Finland, Cyprus and Poland (August 27 to September 14), as Group to Montenegro and Sweden, the last opponent of Bulgaria is out.

It is unsightly tradition that the nations with Euroleague clubs or national players in the NBA usually have to contest these qualifications with actors in the second and third guard. So teams that you will never see in big tournaments in this compilation. Because the privately organized Euroleague and especially the Übersee glitter league NBA do not remember to consider any qualification window of the international associations. This weekend, however, the European elite league had its game rest rested, which is why most national teams received a significant upgrading.

Mumbru was able to fall back on the major of his Euroleague players, and was more lucky that the change from Center Daniel Theis from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Euroleague club Monaco fell exactly during this period. Theis was alongside Johannes Thiemann, who was flown in from Japan, Johannes Voigtmann, Justus Hollatz and Andreas Obst (all FC Bayern), as well as David Krämer (from the Spanish first division team Canarias) and Isaac Bonga (Partizan Belgrade) the seventh world champion in the field. Accordingly, the first qualification game in Montenegro, which won the DBB selection safely 95:76, won. Which was synonymous with the successful qualification, because only a defeat with more than 70 points difference on Sunday evening could have put this in danger.

However, because the Bulgarians had to do without their two best players, Sasha Vezenkov received no release from Piraeus and Codi Miller-Mcintyre was ordered home by Red Stern Belgrade, this opportunity moved into the area of ​​theory. Vezenkov, who is currently considered the best player in Europe, was still the winning guarantee in the 81: 77 win of the Bulgarians against Sweden on Thursday with 40 points and 18 rebounds, in Miller-Mcintyre the Bulgarians also had to do without their playmaker. Nevertheless, on Sunday evening in Bamberg, the hosts only lived up to his favorite status until the halftime score of 62:35 points, after which the game of the world champion took increasing traits.

At the European Championships, the national basketball team will have a different face, Mumbru wants to talk to NBA players

Of course, coaches Mumbru cheerfully reduced the line -up throughout the game, as an explanation for the two lost quarters (13:22 and 19:28), that’s not enough. Because neither Bulgaria nor Montenegro or Sweden are competitors that range from the performance area of ​​the German team. The appearance in the second half was simply poor and did not live up to a world champion – three minutes before the end, the guests had put the Germans on the pelle to the Germans (82:87). Of course, there was enough quality in Mumbrus selection so as not to end the victory. The best shooter was David Krämer with 14 points, Andreas Obst and Daniel Theis (12 each) also scored in double digits. Mumbru attested to his players, who looked a bit nervous in the final phase, on the microphone of magenta awards, “many good moments”, but this would also have acted “too much and no longer intensely enough”.

There is no reason to start the alarm sirens, because the majority of the players and the national coaches have so far only known each other. And in this constellation, the team is hardly to be expected at the European Championship, but the two final areas in Bamberg obviously frightened the national coach in such a way that he wants to study flight plans for overseas. There, his best players are involved, with whom he always has in contact, as he emphasized: “I have spoken with Dennis and Franz on the phone,” he said in advance of the game. In addition to the leaders Dennis Schröder and Franz Wagner, he also has Isaiah Hartenstein, who is currently shining at the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Wagner’s Orlando teammate Tristan da Silva on the slip. The European Championship is likely to come too early for the currently injured Moritz Wagner.

In addition, two other top-class players were missing in Nick Weiler-Babb and Oscar da Silva, and world champion Maodo Lo, who stayed with his Euroleague club Paris, also signaled willingness to the European Championship. Never before had a German national coach had such a big pool of top players who will be art for Mumbru to create a coherent team from it. Just like his predecessor Gordon Herbert, the signs are not bad, as Daniel Theis explained: “Every coach does it differently, but the core of the team is.”