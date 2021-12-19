D.he three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen started the Darts World Cup in London with a clear success. Late on Saturday night, the Dutchman defeated his English rival Chas Barstow 3-1. Van Gerwen only had problems in the beginning and then improved significantly. After world champion Gerwyn Price from Wales and the Scot Peter Wright, the third big favorite has successfully started the World Cup.

“Of course I am happy. But I have to play better in the next round. You just want to get through as a top player in the first game, ”commented van Gerwen. The third round, in which van Gerwen will face Chris Dobey from England, Ben Robb from New Zealand or Rusty-Jake Rodriguez from Austria, will take place from December 27th. Long-time Primus van Gerwen won the most important darts tournament in the world in 2014, 2017 and 2019. A year ago he was eliminated in the quarterfinals and was replaced by Price as number one in the world.