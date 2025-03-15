Germany’s handball players qualified prematurely for the 2026 European Championship with a win against Austria. The team of national coach Alfred Gislason won the neighborhood duel in Hannover 31:26 (16:14) and retired for the sobering 26:26 on Thursday in Vienna. In front of over 10,000 spectators, Marko Grgic with seven goals was the best German thrower.
At the end of the European Championship qualification, the German selection will meet Switzerland and Turkey in May. The European Championship will take place in Denmark, Norway and Sweden from January 15 to February 1, 2026.
