The 49ers then showed a very strong drive that allowed them to run the clock down to just under two minutes. Then Moody was called upon again – and scored to make it 19:16. Mahomes and the Chiefs now had almost two minutes and two timeouts left, which in football can be an eternity. Kansas City also had a chance to win, but the pass into the end zone was incomplete. So Butker stepped up again and scored to equalize again, which sent the game into extra time.