Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

On Saturday evening, the eyes of marine sports enthusiasts will be directed to Italy, which will witness the first major race of the Palermo Grand Prix for XCAT powerboats, the second round of the 2024 World Championship, which started on Friday in the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea and will conclude on Sunday, with the participation of 10 boats, led by the UAE sports ambassadors in the “Victory 7”, “Fazza 3”, and “Fujairah 96” teams.

The two captains of the Victory 7 boat, Salem Al-Adidi and Issa Al-Ali, are looking forward to achieving a great result in the first main race on Saturday, which will start at 6:00 pm UAE time (4:00 pm local time in Italy), in order to continue the journey towards the title, by maintaining the lead in the general classification, which the team sits at the top with 65 points.

The two champions, who won the title with the team in 2017, are working to repeat the first place win again this year, after they succeeded in winning it during the second race in the Fujairah Prize that took place last March, and to strengthen the team’s position, before the anticipated conclusion of the Palermo Prize on Sunday, which witnesses the second main race competitions.

The Victory 7 duo realize that the team’s mission will not be easy against the rest of the competitors, who are preparing for the Italian leg, including the second-placed boat in the overall standings, Suwaikat 2 (Sweden) with 61 points, the third-placed boat, Fujairah 96, with 48 points, the fourth-placed boat, Aurelio 88 (Belgium) with 40 points, the fifth-placed boat, Consul Brokers 22 (Italy) with 30 points, the seventh-placed boat, Britain 8, with 22 points, and the eighth-placed boat, Kuwait (Q17), with 12 points.

The second round of the World Championship was opened on Friday, and the list of participating boats was announced, which reached 10 boats, namely Victory 7, Fazza 3, Fujairah 96 (UAE), Suwaikat 2 (Sweden), Aurelio 88 (Belgium), Consul Brokers 22, Blue Banca 20 (Italy), Britain 8 (Britain), 8Q17 (Kuwait), and Trouble Two 10 (Australia and Italy).