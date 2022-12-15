Social networks are daily bread for all of us, there we share memes, states, photos and news of our interests. And for this reason, these services reinvent themselves every day and implement different functions for better enjoyment. In fact, Instagram just launched a new feature in the style of Victorious -where Tori Vega’s character came out-, the great Nickelodeon show.

That’s right, Instagram launched a new function, this is called “notes” and consists of sharing small text messages with emoticons that allow them to be associated with the mood. They also have a limited validity so that other users can see it – just like instastories.

However, the most curious thing is that Instagram proposed a fun innovative feature, and users made an immediate association with Victoriousthe Nickelodeon show in which Tori Vegaits protagonist —played by Victoria Justice— makes use of a similar application.

through his pearphone, Tori Vega shares texts that are complemented by emoticons, just like what is happening now on Instagram. The matter is very flirtatious.

Tori Vega’s memes due to the new Instagram feature

Users began to have a lot of fun with the association and it didn’t take long for memes to appear on Twitter. Here are the funniest ones:

In addition, some users recalled how they did not quite like what Tori Vega exposed in her states and now they have to admit that they do the same:

With what I just found out about Instagram and your notes I will be able to feel like Tori Vega from Victorious and The Slap. my time has come pic.twitter.com/PWdemo4RvE — Edgar Break⚓🏴‍☠️ (@EdgarBreak95) December 14, 2022

Sorry for judging you Tori Vega, now I’m like you Status: unable to sleep — Mils🇲🇽lvs Lara, Sere and Brit💗 (@MilsxBang) December 14, 2022

There were also a few more about more general things:

We recommend: To master the four elements: Square Enix is ​​working on a new Avatar game

The other function that will come to Instagram

Among the new that will come to this social network is Candid Stories that will consist of images from two cameras. This will allow you to take and share images of what users do in real time with other users who do the same.

Apparently, Instagram will continue to innovate so that its users continue to use its application in the best ways.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.